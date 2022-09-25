Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
Related
fausports.com
FAU Drops Road Contest to UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Atlantic University women's soccer team was defeated by UAB on Sunday by a final score of 1-0. The Owls dip to 5-4-3 with the loss and 1-1-1 in Conference USA play, while the first place Blazers now stand at 6-2-2 and 3-0-0 in C-USA.
fausports.com
Owls drop four-set battle with UTEP on Sunday
BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University volleyball team (10-4, 0-2 C-USA) dropped a four-set battle against the UTEP Miners (8-7, 2-0 C-USA) on Sunday to conclude the Owls' C-USA opening weekend. The Owls opened the match on a 4-1 run to take an early lead, but UTEP...
Coral Glades High School Teammates Reunite in College
Teammates on the football team during their junior year at Coral Glades, Colton Eisenberg and Demetri Robinson, are not only teammates again in college, but roommates, making their debut with Dodge City Community College in Kansas. With Dodge City looking for a kicker, Robinson, who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas,...
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
insideedition.com
Couple Weds 3 Decades After Meeting in School and Other Homecoming Stories
In 2020, Greg and Janet Dabice got married after first meeting in college in 1992 when they were nominated for homecoming king and queen. In 2021, Principal Marie Hautigan made a surprise appearance at Piper High School's big homecoming game in Sunrise, Florida. In 2018, Brandon Allen accepted the honor of Homecoming royalty from his Memphis, Tennessee, high school wearing a dress. Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall has more.
Hurricane Ian live updates: Schools closed Wednesday, Tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Hurricane Ian was building back muscle as of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center with wind speeds at 120 mph after leaving Cuba and...
NBC Miami
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPTV
Hurricane Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport...
cbs12.com
Two winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Jupiter at same Publix
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of four winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the same Publix in Jupiter. Both winning tickets for the Sunday night drawing were sold at the Publix located on W Indiantown Road. The jackpot was $38,761.47. The winning numbers were 8-10-23-24-29.
wflx.com
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday. “This is the chrome purple, 392 Charger,” said Neno Official, a member of the Speed Mob Family Car Club, which brought 30 cars to the event.
As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact
As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids
Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
Click10.com
Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
NBC Miami
Major Crash Closes Portion of Florida's Turnpike in Broward
A reported major crash had a section of the Florida's Turnpike northbound closed in Broward County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Sheridan Street and reportedly involved a tractor-trailer hitting the bridge. No other information was immediately known. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
Comments / 0