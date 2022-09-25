ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fausports.com

FAU Drops Road Contest to UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Atlantic University women's soccer team was defeated by UAB on Sunday by a final score of 1-0. The Owls dip to 5-4-3 with the loss and 1-1-1 in Conference USA play, while the first place Blazers now stand at 6-2-2 and 3-0-0 in C-USA.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Owls drop four-set battle with UTEP on Sunday

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University volleyball team (10-4, 0-2 C-USA) dropped a four-set battle against the UTEP Miners (8-7, 2-0 C-USA) on Sunday to conclude the Owls' C-USA opening weekend. The Owls opened the match on a 4-1 run to take an early lead, but UTEP...
EL PASO, TX
Talk Media

Coral Glades High School Teammates Reunite in College

Teammates on the football team during their junior year at Coral Glades, Colton Eisenberg and Demetri Robinson, are not only teammates again in college, but roommates, making their debut with Dodge City Community College in Kansas. With Dodge City looking for a kicker, Robinson, who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas,...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Sports
Boca Raton, FL
College Sports
Click10.com

South Florida hurricane closures include Miami-Dade, Broward schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools will close Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian zeroes in on Florida, officials said Tuesday. Broward schools had originally announced a Wednesday closure, but later extended its shutdown to include Thursday. Additionally, Miami-Dade County will close “non-essential” services,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
insideedition.com

Couple Weds 3 Decades After Meeting in School and Other Homecoming Stories

In 2020, Greg and Janet Dabice got married after first meeting in college in 1992 when they were nominated for homecoming king and queen. In 2021, Principal Marie Hautigan made a surprise appearance at Piper High School's big homecoming game in Sunrise, Florida. In 2018, Brandon Allen accepted the honor of Homecoming royalty from his Memphis, Tennessee, high school wearing a dress. Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall has more.
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Miami

Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aac#Charlotte#College Soccer#Uab
cbs12.com

Two winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Jupiter at same Publix

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of four winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the same Publix in Jupiter. Both winning tickets for the Sunday night drawing were sold at the Publix located on W Indiantown Road. The jackpot was $38,761.47. The winning numbers were 8-10-23-24-29.
JUPITER, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact

As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
NCAA
cw34.com

Missing jet skier last spotted off West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is on for a missing jet skier from South Florida, last seen off the coast of West Palm Beach. The Broward Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard said Charles Walker hasn't been seen since Friday. Authorities said he left Pompano...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?

As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids

Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
MIAMI, FL
Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
CBS Miami

Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Major Crash Closes Portion of Florida's Turnpike in Broward

A reported major crash had a section of the Florida's Turnpike northbound closed in Broward County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Sheridan Street and reportedly involved a tractor-trailer hitting the bridge. No other information was immediately known. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy