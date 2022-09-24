ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

dartmouthsports.com

Sailing Closes Out Third Weekend of Fall Slate

HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green sailing program hit the waters at two events this past weekend. Dartmouth hosted the 25th Mrs. Hurst Bowl on Mascoma Lake, while the Big Green also competed at the Sherman Hoyt Trophy event in open competition. "We were thrilled to host our annual...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Women Close Out Princeton Invitational in Sixth Place

PRINCETON, N.J. — The Dartmouth Big Green women's golf team concluded the Princeton Invitational with a 15-over 299 on Sunday, leaving the team in sixth place out of the 11 in the field. Junior Katherine Sung and freshman Sophie Thai led the Dartmouth effort as each carded a 3-over 74 on the day.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Men’s Golf Claims Third and Fourth at the Dartmouth Invitational

HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green men's golf team concluded its second weekend of competition following the second round of the Dartmouth Invitational on Sunday. Dartmouth's two teams finished third and fourth in a field of nine teams at Montcalm golf Club in Enfield, N.H. Both of Dartmouth's teams...
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Downs Harvard in Ivy League Opener

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Following up one of their best nonconference slates in program history, the Dartmouth volleyball team opened Ivy League play with a four-set win at Harvard Saturday evening. The Big Green emerged victorious in the first two sets before dropping the third, and later regrouped to edge the Crimson in a closely contested fourth.
HANOVER, NH
Newport, RI
Sports
City
Newport, RI
Hanover, NH
Sports
City
Hanover, NH
State
Rhode Island State
dartmouthsports.com

Equestrian Falls in Opener to Defending National Champion Lynchburg

ETNA, N.H. – The Dartmouth equestrian team fell to the University of Lynchburg, 7-1, in the team's season opener on Saturday at Morton Farm. Freshman Alexa Strauss picked up the Big Green's point over fences, 76-74, while senior Gemma Tung also won her exhibition over fences. Dartmouth will now travel to UT Martin next Saturday, eyeing its first win of the season.
LYNCHBURG, VA
dartmouthsports.com

Burke Scores as Dartmouth Falls in Ivy Opener

HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth women's soccer team fell to Brown, 4-1, in their Ivy League opener on Saturday evening at Burnham Field. Dartmouth moves to 5-3-1, 0-1-0 while Brown improves to 6-2-1, 1-0-0. Danielle Burke was the lone goal scorer for the Big Green as she scored her first collegiate goal.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Men's Golf Finishes Opening Day of Dartmouth Invitational

HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green men's golf team opened the first round of the Dartmouth Invitational on Saturday at Montcalm Golf Club. Eli Kimche was one of only four players in a field of 60 to hit under-par on the opening 18 and heads into Sunday with the tournament's best score.
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Runs Through Quinnipiac in Home Opener

HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth women's rugby team rolled to a 41-10 victory over Quinnipiac Saturday afternoon at Brophy Field in their home opener. The win marked the Big Green's 11th consecutive and their fourth straight in the all-time series with the Bobcats. Six different Big Green players found...
HANOVER, NH
#Bi Emily Zhou Lrb
NECN

Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
DEDHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders capture light in sky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
BARRINGTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Kalus Is Not the First to Take Advantage of Residency Tax Breaks, Chafee Lived in 3 Homes

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus is under fire for living in Newport, Rhode Island, and claiming a residency tax break on a property in Illinois. She and her husband receive a $6,000 annual tax break on a 5,693-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois. Kalus has said her husband was living and working in Illinois at the time she received the residency tax break.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Car drives into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI

The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot

A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
WORCESTER, MA

