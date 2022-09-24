Read full article on original website
dartmouthsports.com
Sailing Closes Out Third Weekend of Fall Slate
HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green sailing program hit the waters at two events this past weekend. Dartmouth hosted the 25th Mrs. Hurst Bowl on Mascoma Lake, while the Big Green also competed at the Sherman Hoyt Trophy event in open competition. "We were thrilled to host our annual...
dartmouthsports.com
Women Close Out Princeton Invitational in Sixth Place
PRINCETON, N.J. — The Dartmouth Big Green women's golf team concluded the Princeton Invitational with a 15-over 299 on Sunday, leaving the team in sixth place out of the 11 in the field. Junior Katherine Sung and freshman Sophie Thai led the Dartmouth effort as each carded a 3-over 74 on the day.
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Golf Claims Third and Fourth at the Dartmouth Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green men's golf team concluded its second weekend of competition following the second round of the Dartmouth Invitational on Sunday. Dartmouth's two teams finished third and fourth in a field of nine teams at Montcalm golf Club in Enfield, N.H. Both of Dartmouth's teams...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Downs Harvard in Ivy League Opener
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Following up one of their best nonconference slates in program history, the Dartmouth volleyball team opened Ivy League play with a four-set win at Harvard Saturday evening. The Big Green emerged victorious in the first two sets before dropping the third, and later regrouped to edge the Crimson in a closely contested fourth.
dartmouthsports.com
Equestrian Falls in Opener to Defending National Champion Lynchburg
ETNA, N.H. – The Dartmouth equestrian team fell to the University of Lynchburg, 7-1, in the team's season opener on Saturday at Morton Farm. Freshman Alexa Strauss picked up the Big Green's point over fences, 76-74, while senior Gemma Tung also won her exhibition over fences. Dartmouth will now travel to UT Martin next Saturday, eyeing its first win of the season.
dartmouthsports.com
Burke Scores as Dartmouth Falls in Ivy Opener
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth women's soccer team fell to Brown, 4-1, in their Ivy League opener on Saturday evening at Burnham Field. Dartmouth moves to 5-3-1, 0-1-0 while Brown improves to 6-2-1, 1-0-0. Danielle Burke was the lone goal scorer for the Big Green as she scored her first collegiate goal.
dartmouthsports.com
Men's Golf Finishes Opening Day of Dartmouth Invitational
HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green men's golf team opened the first round of the Dartmouth Invitational on Saturday at Montcalm Golf Club. Eli Kimche was one of only four players in a field of 60 to hit under-par on the opening 18 and heads into Sunday with the tournament's best score.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Runs Through Quinnipiac in Home Opener
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth women's rugby team rolled to a 41-10 victory over Quinnipiac Saturday afternoon at Brophy Field in their home opener. The win marked the Big Green's 11th consecutive and their fourth straight in the all-time series with the Bobcats. Six different Big Green players found...
NECN
Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
GoLocalProv
Kalus Is Not the First to Take Advantage of Residency Tax Breaks, Chafee Lived in 3 Homes
GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus is under fire for living in Newport, Rhode Island, and claiming a residency tax break on a property in Illinois. She and her husband receive a $6,000 annual tax break on a 5,693-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois. Kalus has said her husband was living and working in Illinois at the time she received the residency tax break.
Car drives into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
GoLocalProv
Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI
The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
‘Dude loves malls’: Actor Steve Carrell spotted shopping in Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Hollywood icon and Concord native Steve Carrell was spotted at a Boston area shopping mall over the weekend. Hospitality and lifestyle publicist Nicole Maffeo Russo snapped photos of “The Office” star at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton on Saturday. “Steve Carell is shopping...
NECN
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot
A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
