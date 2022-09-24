Progress could be made on the field for Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers without being fully reflected in the win-loss record. There is no question that Kelly and staff have the program headed in the right direction though, but the challenge of the upcoming schedule will test LSU to be certain. Injuries are going to happen (and already have) but it’s how the Tigers adjust on the fly that will be key.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO