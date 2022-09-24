Read full article on original website
crescentcitysports.com
LSU’s pleasant surprises early in 2022 season
Progress could be made on the field for Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers without being fully reflected in the win-loss record. There is no question that Kelly and staff have the program headed in the right direction though, but the challenge of the upcoming schedule will test LSU to be certain. Injuries are going to happen (and already have) but it’s how the Tigers adjust on the fly that will be key.
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern Louisiana returns to national FCS rankings, named Athlon Sports Team of the Week
HAMMOND, La. – After opening Southland Conference play with a thrilling 41-35 victory over then-No. 4/7 UIW last Saturday, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team returned to the AFCA FCS Coaches and Stats Perform national polls. Southeastern (2-2, 1-0 SLC) had been ranked for 27 consecutive weeks before briefly...
crescentcitysports.com
Gums becomes school’s all-time leading rusher but Nicholls falls to Jacksonville State
THIBODAUX, La. – Nicholls State University running back Julien Gums rushed for a season-high 80 yards to become the program’s all-time leading rusher, but Jacksonville State spoiled the Colonels’ home debut. Nicholls fell to the visiting Gamecocks, 52-21, Saturday afternoon on Manning Field at John L. Guidry...
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
crescentcitysports.com
Southern Miss rallies past Tulane in night of lost opportunity at Yulman
Tulane didn’t get the outcome it wanted in the 27-24 loss to Southern Miss, its first setback of the 2022 season after making history against a Power Five opponent just a week ago. Special teams mistakes and other errors kept the Green Wave from stemming the tide of a...
crescentcitysports.com
Growth process for Tulane takes a hit with loss to Southern Miss
Perhaps it is part of a maturation process. Coaches at every level talk about “the process.”. That concept includes taking care of business, at home, as a big favorite. Fresh off the biggest win of the Willie Fritz era at Kansas State, Tulane lost at home as a two-touchdown favorite over a decent but less-than-stellar team in Southern Miss by a 27-24 margin.
tigerdroppings.com
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... Doesn’t go as far in this economy. And he appears to be burning thru it. 3 hours. but...
crescentcitysports.com
REPLAY: Karr makes unmistakably loud statement with rout of St. Augustine
NEW ORLEANS – Edna Karr and St. Augustine were both looking to set the tone in their Catholic League opening matchup Saturday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. The Cougars were undefeated until the LHSAA required the school to forfeit the first three games of the season. Of to a 3-0 start, the Purple Knights had impressed by shining against a tough schedule.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: As a new season nears, Kim Mulkey goes from selling to building at LSU
Kim Mulkey spent the offseason working hard to promote her women’s basketball program. Recruiting. Speaking engagements. Asking folks as she was being wheeled into a medical procedure whether they had bought their women’s basketball tickets. Yes. Really. “I’m going to get my colonoscopy and I’m going down the...
crescentcitysports.com
Tennessee at LSU slated for 11 a.m. kickoff
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Oct. 8 home game against Tennessee will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference and its network television partners announced on Monday. Prior to playing host to Tennessee, LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to The Plains...
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
theadvocate.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
WDSU
Southern University Law Center holding expungement intake for Orleans and Jefferson parish residents
NEW ORLEANS — Southern Unversity Law Center, in conjunction with Delgado Community College, city of New Orleans, Jefferson Workforce Development, Louisiana Workforce Commission and Job1, is hosting an expungement intake session for residents of Orleans and Jefferson parish. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
brproud.com
Become a skilled angler with the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries’ upcoming Intro to Fishing class
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Known for its wealth of natural resources and abundant wildlife, Louisiana is appropriately referred to as Sportsman’s Paradise. For years, anglers have provided their own families and communities with sustenance by relying on the state’s many rivers, lakes, bayous, and swamps for food.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
HipHopDX.com
Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
bizneworleans.com
Faubourg Brewing to Merge with 3 Regional Breweries
NEW ORLEANS – Faubourg Brewing Company has announced that it has merged with Made By The Water LLC, owner of three craft breweries: Oyster City based in Apalachicola, Fla.; Catawba in Asheville, N.C.; and Palmetto in Charleston, S.C. Made By The Water’s distribution covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama,...
