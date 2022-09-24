ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

crescentcitysports.com

LSU’s pleasant surprises early in 2022 season

Progress could be made on the field for Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers without being fully reflected in the win-loss record. There is no question that Kelly and staff have the program headed in the right direction though, but the challenge of the upcoming schedule will test LSU to be certain. Injuries are going to happen (and already have) but it’s how the Tigers adjust on the fly that will be key.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Growth process for Tulane takes a hit with loss to Southern Miss

Perhaps it is part of a maturation process. Coaches at every level talk about “the process.”. That concept includes taking care of business, at home, as a big favorite. Fresh off the biggest win of the Willie Fritz era at Kansas State, Tulane lost at home as a two-touchdown favorite over a decent but less-than-stellar team in Southern Miss by a 27-24 margin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

REPLAY: Karr makes unmistakably loud statement with rout of St. Augustine

NEW ORLEANS – Edna Karr and St. Augustine were both looking to set the tone in their Catholic League opening matchup Saturday night at Tad Gormley Stadium. The Cougars were undefeated until the LHSAA required the school to forfeit the first three games of the season. Of to a 3-0 start, the Purple Knights had impressed by shining against a tough schedule.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sam Houston
crescentcitysports.com

Tennessee at LSU slated for 11 a.m. kickoff

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Oct. 8 home game against Tennessee will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference and its network television partners announced on Monday. Prior to playing host to Tennessee, LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to The Plains...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Faubourg Brewing to Merge with 3 Regional Breweries

NEW ORLEANS – Faubourg Brewing Company has announced that it has merged with Made By The Water LLC, owner of three craft breweries: Oyster City based in Apalachicola, Fla.; Catawba in Asheville, N.C.; and Palmetto in Charleston, S.C. Made By The Water’s distribution covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

