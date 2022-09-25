ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff

Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Royals pull off miraculous victory not seen in over 800 baseball games vs. Mariners

The Kansas City Royals, to put it bluntly, have had a terrible season. Since committing to a full-scale rebuild in 2018, the Royals have not won more than 45 percent of their games in a season, having peaked last year during the past five season-stretch with 74 wins. Instead of improving in a more expected, linear fashion, the Royals will be finishing worse this year than last, as they currently have a 63-90 record. However, even for just a night, Royals fans will be cherishing their hard-fought 63rd win against the Seattle Mariners and they should, given the dearth of reasons to celebrate the franchise as of late.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR

It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. However, no Aaron Judge home run occurred, in part because the Blue Jays walked him twice in a 3-2 Toronto win.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Bills Announce Two Roster Moves

Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
NASHVILLE, TN
Lookout Landing

How the Mariners can clinch a playoff spot and end their postseason drought

To paraphrase Han Solo, “Never tell me the odds - unless they show a 99.9% likelihood of the Seattle Mariners making the playoffs.”. Tonight, the Mariners embark on a 10 game homestand to close out the regular season, and there is a 99.9% chance that one of those games will end with the first playoff clinching celebration the T-Mobile Park/Safeco Field clubhouse has seen in more than two decades (And yes, said celebration could come after a loss - we’ll get to that in a bit.).
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Bobby Witt Jr.
Person
Ty France
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Brad Keller
Person
Curt Casali
Yardbarker

MLB insider comments on Dansby Swanson’s looming free agency

For the most part, the Braves core is intact for the foreseeable future, but one significant piece will test the waters of unrestricted free agency exactly one year after Freddie Freeman departed for Los Angeles. Dansby Swanson is currently the longest tenured member of the Braves, which almost feels unfathomable. It feels like just yesterday he was making his debut as the hometown kid from Marietta High School. Now, we could be witnessing his final few weeks in a Braves uniform.
MLB
FOX Sports

Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
OAKLAND, CA
Front Office Sports

Seattle Seahawks Could Hit Market As Early As 2024

Another NFL team could be hitting the market in the not-too-distant future. The Seattle Seahawks could change hands in the next couple of years, according to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. “Seattle — with Paul Allen, my friend, unfortunately passing away, and that team is in a trust — is...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Tigers 3B Harold Castro has three hits, walks off Royals

Harold Castro hit a two-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th to give the host Detroit Tigers a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Castro, who had three hits and drove in three runs, slapped an 0-2 pitch from Anthony Misiewicz (1-2) to bring home pinch runner Ryan Kreidler. Riley Greene supplied two hits and an RBI for Detroit (61-92), which has won six of its last seven games.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Rbi#Raleigh
FOX Sports

Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Royals visit the Tigers to start 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (63-89, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-92, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-9, 4.21 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.13 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -110, Royals -109; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Josh Jung's 2 HRs, 5 RBIs send Rangers past Mariners

Rookie third baseman Josh Jung enjoyed a career night on Tuesday, belting two homers and driving in all five runs for the Texas Rangers in a 5-0 road victory over the Seattle Mariners. Jung, considered the Rangers' top prospect when he was promoted to the majors this month, celebrated his...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

11-run sixth inning carries Royals past Mariners 13-12

Michael Massey had a two-run homer and a two-run single in an 11-run sixth inning that propelled the Kansas City Royals to a 13-12 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Sunday in the rubber game of their three-game series. The Royals sent 14 batters to the plate in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Latest on Braves/Mets series potentially moving from Truist Park

Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 storm, and what it does after it touches land could decide where this week’s Braves and Mets series is played. According to several sources, Major League Baseball has already had discussions with both clubs about potential alternatives, but no decision will be made until there’s a better idea of if the storm will end up hitting Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Bears Worked Out Five Players

Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy