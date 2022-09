NEW YORK, N.Y. – Providence College women's soccer graduate student Hannah Pinkus (Manchester, Vt.) was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll on Monday, Sept 26. The graduate student scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute against BIG EAST opponent Seton Hall in a 1-0 win on Thursday, Sept. 22 in South Orange, N.J. The Friars outshot Seton Hall 14-5 in last week's match-up with Pinkus shooting a game-high, four shots. Pinkus is the second leading scorer for the Friars this season with two goals.

