Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings' stadium could reportedly host Chiefs-Bucs game due to Hurricane Ian
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings are playing in London this weekend, but according to one report, U.S. Bank Stadium may still host a football game on Sunday.ESPN's Jeff Darlington said the Vikings' home stadium is a possible site for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game may need to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a Category 3 storm and is on a path toward Florida's western coast.The Buccaneers traveled to Miami on Tuesday and will practice at the Dolphins' facility, the team said. Darlington reported the NFL would seek...
National reactions: Eagles are best team in NFL after 24-8 win over Commanders
The Eagles are 3-0 and starting to position themselves well after a dominant 24-8 win over the Commanders in which the defense sacked former teammate Carson Wentz 9 times. DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London
NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022. The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
Centre Daily
Watch: Clay Matthews Talks Retirement, Favorite Plays and More
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews sacked quarterbacks, played in Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and started a family. Now that he’s retired, Matthews has a different focus. “Man, just raising three kids,” he said in a Zoom call...
Daily Free Press
4th and Inches: Eagles spoil revenge and an AFC East thriller
Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback Carson Wentz played against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for the first time since his departure in 2021. The divorce between Wentz and the Eagles was anything but pretty. So when the Commanders were scheduled to play Philadelphia in Week 3 of the 2022-23 season, all eyes were on Wentz as he faced off against his former team.
Bears open as 3.5-point underdogs vs. Giants in Week 4
The Chicago Bears (2-1) will battle the New York Giants (2-1) this Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to clean things up after their Week 3 win over the Houston Texans (0-2-1). While the Bears are coming off a narrow victory over the Texans, oddsmakers don’t feel confident about their...
RELATED PEOPLE
First look: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions odds and lines
The Seattle Seahawks (1-2) are on the road in Week 4 to take on the Detroit Lions (1-2) in an early Sunday game. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field (FOX). Below, we look at Seahawks vs. Lions odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
First look: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints odds and lines
The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) take on the New Orleans Saints (1-2) Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network). Below, we look at Vikings vs. Saints odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Minnesota defeated...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Eagles soar to No. 1 spot with Dolphins right behind; Jaguars leap into top 10
All those out there who had the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins as the last two undefeated teams after three weeks please stand up. OK, so maybe there are a few of you. But there can't be many who had that parlay. Yet here were are after three weeks, and...
Comments / 0