Union, NJ

Rowan Blanks Women’s Soccer in NJAC Opener

UNION, N.J. (9/24/22) – Julia Masucci made six saves as the Kean University women's soccer team dropped a New Jersey Athletic Conference match to Rowan University, 4-0 on Saturday afternoon. Olivia Giordano scored two goals for the Profs who improve to 5-0-2 overall and 1-0 in the NJAC. Vanessa...
GLASSBORO, NJ

