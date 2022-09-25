Read full article on original website
whitman.edu
Whitman Players Advance To Singles and Doubles Title Matches at ITA's
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The ITA Fall Northwest Regional Championships continued on Sunday with main draw action in both singles and doubles. Heading into championship day on Monday, the Whitman College women's tennis team will look for titles in both the A and B singles draws as well as a doubles title.
whitman.edu
Men's Soccer Takes Down PLU, 2-1
TACOMA, Wash. - In a battle of perennial conference heavyweights, the Whitman College men's soccer team earned a key road win with a 2-1 defeat at Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon. Both goals came in the first half and proved to be enough for the win....
