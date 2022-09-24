Read full article on original website
Andrew Condrey
2d ago
Gee whiz, what on earth could be causing these deaths of young, healthy people? This is truly a mystery (walks past elephant).
Reply(2)
4
just me
2d ago
I read another article about this. That article said it was over an hour before medical help arrived after they were called. Never mentioned anything about his death, left me in wonder??? Then this article read he succumb to his injuries, did they let him lay there an hour needing medical attention and die? I’m more confessed than ever. If I was a parent I’d be asking questions just due to these 2 articles.
Reply
3
Virgil Martin II
2d ago
Sadly stories in here don't give much facts. Was he hit? Or hiden medical condition?
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name ChangeToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
UPDATE: Atlanta's National Cybersecurity Summit postponed due to Hurricane IanD.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greeneryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Comments / 10