ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 10

Andrew Condrey
2d ago

Gee whiz, what on earth could be causing these deaths of young, healthy people? This is truly a mystery (walks past elephant).

Reply(2)
4
just me
2d ago

I read another article about this. That article said it was over an hour before medical help arrived after they were called. Never mentioned anything about his death, left me in wonder??? Then this article read he succumb to his injuries, did they let him lay there an hour needing medical attention and die? I’m more confessed than ever. If I was a parent I’d be asking questions just due to these 2 articles.

Reply
3
Virgil Martin II
2d ago

Sadly stories in here don't give much facts. Was he hit? Or hiden medical condition?

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach

Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
AUBURN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Obituaries
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night

An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Breaking: Major Athletic Director Fired On Monday

A prominent Power 5 athletic director has reportedly been fired on Monday morning. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Georgia Tech is set to fire both its head football coach and its athletic director. Football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury are reportedly being ousted.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Obituary#Nfl Draft#American Football#Atlanta High School#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs

Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
AUBURN, GA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

How will Hurricane Ian affect weather in Cobb County and other parts of the region?

With the intensification of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico, there is a near certainty of effects on Cobb County and the rest of Georgia toward the end of the week. At this point the hurricane is expected to hit Florida by mid-week, and to begin affecting the rest of the southeastern United States by Friday, with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday in Cobb County and the surrounding region.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy