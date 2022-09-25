Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Ian strengthened to Category 4 hurricane, life-threatening flooding and winds expected with landfall in Florida on Wednesday
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Hurricane Ian's 'extremely dangerous' eyewall -- near Category 5 strength -- is moving ashore in southwestern Florida. It's too late to leave for many, governor says
Hurricane Ian's "extremely dangerous" eyewall -- just shy of Category 5 strength -- is moving onshore in southwestern Florida, with the storm poised to inflict "catastrophic" winds and storm surge across a large portion of the state, forecasters say.
Hurricane Ian updates: Hurricane Ian almost Category 5, path moves storm to NC mountains
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida with life-threatening storm surge before hitting North Carolina mountains this weekend.
LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian becomes Category 4 storm as it nears Florida
The National Weather Service said early Wednesday that Hurricane Ian had been upgraded to a Category 4 storm ahead of its expected landfall on Florida’s west coast. The storm has slowed over the Gulf, growing wider and stronger, forecasters said.. A hurricane warning covering roughly 220 miles of the...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Ian knocked out power to all of Cuba and is now heading toward Florida where officials urge evacuations
(CNN) — More than 2.5 million Floridians were under some kind of evacuation warning Tuesday as Hurricane Ian marched closer to the state’s west coast after knocking out power across all of Cuba. Southern Florida began feeling the storm’s first effects Tuesday evening, with rain and powerful winds...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Ian is growing stronger as it heads toward Florida
(CNN) — Southern Florida is starting to feel its first storm impacts as Hurricane Ian marches closer to the coast, bringing rain and the threat of tornadoes across parts of Miami-Dade County, Broward County and parts of the Keys Tuesday afternoon. Ian is growing stronger and will approach Florida...
WSVN-TV
Biden tells Floridians to heed warnings over Hurricane Ian: ‘The danger is real’
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned Florida residents to heed precautions and listen to officials as the “incredibly dangerous” Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Sunshine State. “This storm is incredibly dangerous, to state the obvious. It’s life-threatening. You should obey all warnings and directions from...
Network Anchors Head To Florida To Cover Hurricane Ian
CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell will again lead the broadcast from Florida on Wednesday, as networks dispatch personnel to the Sunshine State to cover Hurricane Ian. NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt also will anchor from the state this evening. ABC’s World News Tonight anchor David Muir will be in New York, but those plans could change. All of the networks have dispatched correspondents and meteorologists on the ground. Anchoring from Tampa on Tuesday, O’Donnell told viewers, “Florida is a state on the edge tonight, as it prepares for what could be the biggest storm in years.” The approaching hurricane, expected to make...
Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
