ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Ian is growing stronger as it heads toward Florida

(CNN) — Southern Florida is starting to feel its first storm impacts as Hurricane Ian marches closer to the coast, bringing rain and the threat of tornadoes across parts of Miami-Dade County, Broward County and parts of the Keys Tuesday afternoon. Ian is growing stronger and will approach Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Shear#Gulf Coast#Tropical Storm Ian
Deadline

Network Anchors Head To Florida To Cover Hurricane Ian

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell will again lead the broadcast from Florida on Wednesday, as networks dispatch personnel to the Sunshine State to cover Hurricane Ian. NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt also will anchor from the state this evening. ABC’s World News Tonight anchor David Muir will be in New York, but those plans could change. All of the networks have dispatched correspondents and meteorologists on the ground. Anchoring from Tampa on Tuesday, O’Donnell told viewers, “Florida is a state on the edge tonight, as it prepares for what could be the biggest storm in years.” The approaching hurricane, expected to make...
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy