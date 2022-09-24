ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea

The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC

Rory McIlroy: Ball is in LIV golfers' court, says world number two

Rory McIlroy has called on LIV golfers to take a leading role in mending the fractured relationship between the sport's rivalling tours. The four-time major winner has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Saudi-funded series. "I would just say the ball is in their court," McIlroy told...
