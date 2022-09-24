Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
2022 World Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain name unchanged women's team for Liverpool
Great Britain have named an unchanged women's team for next month's 2022 World Gymnastics Championships. Alice Kinsella, Jessica Gadirova, Jennifer Gadirova, Ondine Achampong and Georgia-Mae Fenton will return to action after winning team silver at the European Championships in Munich. The World Championships take place at the M&S Bank Arena...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
BBC
Chris Davidson: Former pro-surfer dies after punch outside Australian pub
Former Australian surfing star Chris Davidson has died after being punched outside a pub north of Sydney. The 45-year-old was hit in the face and fell, striking his head on the pavement, police said. He was treated at the scene but died in hospital a short time later. A man,...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: Ball is in LIV golfers' court, says world number two
Rory McIlroy has called on LIV golfers to take a leading role in mending the fractured relationship between the sport's rivalling tours. The four-time major winner has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Saudi-funded series. "I would just say the ball is in their court," McIlroy told...
GOLF・
Comments / 0