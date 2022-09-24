Read full article on original website
Taylor Teachers are Trained in Reading
While students had a day off from school, Taylor teachers participated in a district-wide LETRS training that focused on vocabulary, comprehension and writing instruction. This training will help teachers improve their ‘best practices’ for Language Arts instruction. They can’t wait to use their new knowledge in the classroom!
Just Jumpin at Art City Elementary school
"Just Jumpin" came to Art City Elementary School on Tuesday September 6, 2022. They demonstrated different activities students can do with jump ropes then invited a few students and even a few teachers to come and jump! It was a fun assembly to start off the school year!
Picture Day Tuesday, September 27
All students will have their photo taken on Tuesday. Please ensure that orders are sent with students or that an online order is placed online at lifetouch.com if you are interested in ordering school pictures. School Name: Maple Ridge Elementary. Picture Day Date: Tuesday, September 27. Picture Day ID: EVT2M9S2W.
PrinciPAL Mustang Club
Each day, students have the opportunity to earn a slip to be part of the Prinicipal's Mustang Club by being Kind, Honest, Hardworking and Responsible. These slips are lovingly referred to as "Brag Notes" because students get to keep the yellow copy of it and show it to their parents. Once they receive a Brag Note, they come down to the office to choose a number. This number is where their name is written on a whiteboard in the hallway. Once the board fills up, 10 students are randomly chosen to come down to the office and take home a certificate and a book! We love celebrating students!
Suzanne Kimball Visited Brockbank
We were so excited to have the Suzanne Kimball, Associate Superintendent of Nebo School District visit our school! She walked through the halls and visited classrooms. We were honored to have her take time out of her busy schedule to come and visit us!
5th Grade Keyboarding
Larsen 5th graders have been working hard on their keyboarding skills these last few weeks. The following students are going to move onto the district competition in April: Haizley Daniels, Danny Hausia, Thomas Smith, Matthew Solorzano, Isabella Becerra, Micah Beebe, Andre Rocha, Yael Solis. Congratulations to all of them!
Faculty Spotlight by Student Council
This week our student council members, Esther Randolph and Lily Gull, chose to interview Mrs Quetzi Garcia for the faculty spotlight. We are thrilled to have Mrs Garcia here as our new librarian. Here is what student council learned about her:. Name: Quetzi Garcia. Position: Librarian. Favorite thing about Apple...
September Stand Strong Students
Each month Art City teachers select two students from their class who have demonstrated Stand Strong behaviors. Stand Strong Students of the Month are outstanding examples of positive character traits and have shown that they are safe, respectful, and responsible. Way to go to our September Stand Strong Students!!. #LIFT...
It’s College Application Week at the ALC!!!
Starting Monday, October 3rd through Friday October 7th, is Utah College Application Week (UCAW) at the ALC. Tables with information from different colleges will be set up in the front of the school for students interested in applying to college. Please check it out on Wednesday and Thursday next week.
Parent/Student Newsletter for 9-27-22
2022-09-27-10-22-13_2022-09-27-10-13-12_Highflights Monday 9-27-2022.pdf 5.78 MB. Here is your weekly Highflights, coming at you with SO MUCH information this week! Don't miss any of the fantastic things going on at MMHS!. Also, be sure to check out our October Counseling Newsletter with details about Utah College Application Week (UCAW).
MMHS Picture Retakes
MMHS picture retakes will be done on September 29 from 7:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Students with a traditional schedule will be called down to the auditorium alphabetically. Students who have an alternative schedule, who attend ALC, or who have missed their alphabetical time slot, may stop by the auditorium from 7:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Picture packets are available at the main office.
October SEP Conferences
Sign up - Dimond, Evans, Montover, Quispe, Herman, McKee, Perrero, Tobler, Bird, Creer, Karri, Anderson, Kariuki, Bailey, Peterson, Sanford. Sign Up Kindergarten - Nuttall (Wed. Oct. 5th) Sign Up Kindergarten - Nuttall (Thurs. Oct. 6th)
