WRDW-TV
Arrest warrant issued for boyfriend in missing woman’s case
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Krystal C. Anderson was last seen outside her home on Aug. 20 and was reported missing by her family on Aug. 23. EARLIER COVERAGE:
21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
WRDW-TV
17-year-old shooting suspect bolts from court to avoid jail
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) The suspect in an April shooting outside an Augusta grocery store is now in jail – but he didn’t go there easily. Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Paul’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.
Man allegedly shot in the foot, police investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at North Lemacks Street and Wiley Street. Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 8:21 p.m. Upon arrival, responders found an adult male with […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies capture suspect after vehicle chase ends in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a search Tuesday in the area of Lisa Court and Red Leaf Way, deputies said they captured a man who ran on foot after a vehicle pursuit. The suspect was identified by deputies as Andrew Michael Sorley. The search was in full force around midday...
Third suspect arrested in Lucy C. Laney football game shooting
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in regards to the shooting that happened at Lucy C. Laney High School football game on Friday, September 16th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kinte Timarriez Green, 17, was arrested on Monday, September 26th, and authorities say that Green has been charged […]
Arrests made in TW Josey homecoming shooting
Two men are in custody in connection to a shooting that occurred at Josey High School during homecoming.
abcnews4.com
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
WJBF.com
Arrests made in Goodale Park vandalism
UPDATE, 6:25 P.M. – According to the Grovetown Police Department, all three suspects have now been officially charged. Edwin Juarez, 17, was arrested Monday and charged with Felony Interference with Government Property, and Damien Hathaway, 18, has been arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Columbia County Detention Center, both being charged as adults according to the Grovetown PD.
Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
WRDW-TV
Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting
SYLVANIA, Ga. - A dispute over a wounded dog turned deadly for a man in Screven County who became the 41st known victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. This latest deadly shooting happened around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road in a mobile home...
GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
WRDW-TV
How does local law enforcement handle missing-person cases?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported on several missing persons cases lately, and the families are always desperate for answers. A lot of times, they feel frustrated by the lack of attention when they see other cases drawing huge interest. We talked to a mother searching for her son...
Richmond County deputy resigns after charged with domestic battery
A Richmond County Sheriff's deputy was charged with simple battery on Tuesday after investigators were called out for a domestic disturbance.
WIS-TV
Early morning Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
WRDW-TV
Victims ID’d in deadly Jefferson County block party shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Jefferson County on Saturday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s claimed more than 30 lives across the CSRA since mid-April. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Allendale County exploring consolidation of law enforcement
Allendale County leaders are exploring the possibility of consolidating law enforcement agencies. The idea is currently in its infancy as the county explores whether it would be beneficial to the state’s least populated county. The county is looking to form a committee of representatives from county council, the towns, the sheriff’s office, and two police departments.
wtoc.com
Judge to decide if Marc Wilson is responsible for funeral expenses
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, a judge sentenced Marc Wilson to ten years in prison for the shooting death of Haley Hutcheson. Tuesday, the case came back to court for another possible part of sentencing. In court, attorneys argued to the judge whether Marc Wilson should be held financially...
WRDW-TV
Police chief for Paine College dies in his sleep overnight
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Paine College police chief died overnight in his home, News 12 learned Tuesday. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Leroy Morgan died in his sleep around 1:30 a.m. after long-term illnesses. Morgan was with the Paine College Police Department since July 2014.
