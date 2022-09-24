UPDATE, 6:25 P.M. – According to the Grovetown Police Department, all three suspects have now been officially charged. Edwin Juarez, 17, was arrested Monday and charged with Felony Interference with Government Property, and Damien Hathaway, 18, has been arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Columbia County Detention Center, both being charged as adults according to the Grovetown PD.

GROVETOWN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO