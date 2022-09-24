ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Berry, GA

berryvikings.com

Vikings Compete at MCC Women's Intercollegiate

Sarah Beth Scarborough's 75 in round two was the sixth-best round amongst all Southern Athletic Association participants in the final round as Berry's women's golf team finished in 11th place at the MCC Women's Intercollegiate in Montgomery, Ala., Monday afternoon. Scarborough had an eagle on the seventh hole, the 14th...
MONTGOMERY, AL
berryvikings.com

Massa Earns Second SAA Weekly Nod

MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - Off the strength of another clean sheet, Berry goalkeeper Julia Massa has been named Southern Athletic Association Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row. The announcement was made by the league office Monday afternoon. Massa, from Los Gatos, Calif.,...
MOUNT BERRY, GA
WJTV 12

Fans enjoy tailgate outside Jackson State game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State Tigers took on Mississippi Valley State Saturday. While the game was the main attraction, the tailgate brought thousands of people out of the Vet, as well. If you’ve been to a Jackson State game, you know the tailgate is one of the most cherished traditions. After another win, […]
JACKSON, MS
theanalyst.com

Stats Perform FCS Top 25: Jackson State Earns Highest Ranking in 25 Years

If Jackson State coach Deion Sanders grades his team with a C+ after a six-touchdown conference victory, imagine what could be ahead for the Tigers. On Monday, they moved up two spots to No. 9 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – their first top-10 ranking in the national media poll in 25 years, and the first by a SWAC program since Grambling State was No. 8 at the end of the 2002 season.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Charlie Wilson to perform at Alcorn’s Sesquicentennial Gala

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University will host its Sesquicentennial Gala to celebrate 150 years of excellence. The gala is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds from the gala will benefit students, faculty, and staff with much-needed support for scholarships, research, and programming to strengthen […]
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Registration open for Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will take place on Sunday, October 2. The event will have fun festivities for the whole family. Registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 2:00 p.m. According to organizers, donations raised by the Walk for […]
JACKSON, MS
visitmississippi.org

5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for Ridgeland home invasion

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., announced that a man was sentenced in connection to a Ridgeland home invasion. According to Bramlett, 24-year-old Jordan Collins, of Jackson, was found guilty of multiple offenses, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed carjacking and conspiracy. The judge sentenced him to […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

PJ’s Coffee opens Ridgeland store on National Coffee Day

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – PJ’s Coffee will soon open a new store in Ridgeland! The New-Orleans born coffeehouse is opening its doors at 849 Lake Harbour Drive on Thursday, September 29, which is also National Coffee Day. The new business will offer guests several special offers throughout opening week, including 10% off for all teachers, veterans and […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: crisp, fall air drops in this week

MONDAY: In the wake of a front slipping southward across central and southwest Mississippi – expect a drastic change from the toasty 90s we saw during the weekend as drier air filters in. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s to kick off the new work and school week. Lows will drop into the 50s by early Tuesday under clear skies.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg woman killed in one-car wreck early Saturday

A Vicksburg woman died early Saturday in a one-car wreck on North Washington Street near the Klondyke. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess said Ernessa Jackson, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:49 a.m. wreck. The cause of death was listed as blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen. No autopsy was ordered.
VICKSBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Put God First

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. He makes even his enemies to be at peace with him. -Proverbs 16:7. What are you doing today with your every...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS

