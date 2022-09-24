If Jackson State coach Deion Sanders grades his team with a C+ after a six-touchdown conference victory, imagine what could be ahead for the Tigers. On Monday, they moved up two spots to No. 9 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – their first top-10 ranking in the national media poll in 25 years, and the first by a SWAC program since Grambling State was No. 8 at the end of the 2002 season.

