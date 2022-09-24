Read full article on original website
berryvikings.com
Vikings Compete at MCC Women's Intercollegiate
Sarah Beth Scarborough's 75 in round two was the sixth-best round amongst all Southern Athletic Association participants in the final round as Berry's women's golf team finished in 11th place at the MCC Women's Intercollegiate in Montgomery, Ala., Monday afternoon. Scarborough had an eagle on the seventh hole, the 14th...
berryvikings.com
Massa Earns Second SAA Weekly Nod
MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - Off the strength of another clean sheet, Berry goalkeeper Julia Massa has been named Southern Athletic Association Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row. The announcement was made by the league office Monday afternoon. Massa, from Los Gatos, Calif.,...
Fans enjoy tailgate outside Jackson State game
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State Tigers took on Mississippi Valley State Saturday. While the game was the main attraction, the tailgate brought thousands of people out of the Vet, as well. If you’ve been to a Jackson State game, you know the tailgate is one of the most cherished traditions. After another win, […]
Deion Sanders coaching options: Georgia Tech, Auburn and what it will take to stay at Jackson State
With Georgia Tech firing Geoff Collins on Sunday (a move that will become official Monday), it’s my understanding that the program has tabbed Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders as its top target. It makes a lot of sense. Is there anyone more popular in the city of Atlanta...
247Sports
What Deion Sanders will need to stay at Jackson State | The Block
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer take a look at Deion Sanders' FBS prospects and what Jackson State needs to do to keep him around.
theanalyst.com
Stats Perform FCS Top 25: Jackson State Earns Highest Ranking in 25 Years
If Jackson State coach Deion Sanders grades his team with a C+ after a six-touchdown conference victory, imagine what could be ahead for the Tigers. On Monday, they moved up two spots to No. 9 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – their first top-10 ranking in the national media poll in 25 years, and the first by a SWAC program since Grambling State was No. 8 at the end of the 2002 season.
Charlie Wilson to perform at Alcorn’s Sesquicentennial Gala
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University will host its Sesquicentennial Gala to celebrate 150 years of excellence. The gala is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds from the gala will benefit students, faculty, and staff with much-needed support for scholarships, research, and programming to strengthen […]
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
wtva.com
Mississippi school districts receive A-F grades for first time since 2019
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi public school districts received letter grades for the first time since 2019. Schools and districts are graded each year on performance. A is the highest grade and F is the lowest. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019 was the last time when the Mississippi State...
Registration open for Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will take place on Sunday, October 2. The event will have fun festivities for the whole family. Registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 2:00 p.m. According to organizers, donations raised by the Walk for […]
visitmississippi.org
5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi
Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
Man sentenced for Ridgeland home invasion
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., announced that a man was sentenced in connection to a Ridgeland home invasion. According to Bramlett, 24-year-old Jordan Collins, of Jackson, was found guilty of multiple offenses, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed carjacking and conspiracy. The judge sentenced him to […]
PJ’s Coffee opens Ridgeland store on National Coffee Day
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – PJ’s Coffee will soon open a new store in Ridgeland! The New-Orleans born coffeehouse is opening its doors at 849 Lake Harbour Drive on Thursday, September 29, which is also National Coffee Day. The new business will offer guests several special offers throughout opening week, including 10% off for all teachers, veterans and […]
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: crisp, fall air drops in this week
MONDAY: In the wake of a front slipping southward across central and southwest Mississippi – expect a drastic change from the toasty 90s we saw during the weekend as drier air filters in. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s to kick off the new work and school week. Lows will drop into the 50s by early Tuesday under clear skies.
Mississippi Press
Three of four Jackson County school districts receive state’s highest accountability grade
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for Mississippi’s 145 school districts Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 the accountability report was compiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the news was almost universally good for districts within Jackson County. Three of the...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg woman killed in one-car wreck early Saturday
A Vicksburg woman died early Saturday in a one-car wreck on North Washington Street near the Klondyke. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess said Ernessa Jackson, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:49 a.m. wreck. The cause of death was listed as blunt-force trauma to the chest and abdomen. No autopsy was ordered.
mageenews.com
Put God First
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. He makes even his enemies to be at peace with him. -Proverbs 16:7. What are you doing today with your every...
WLOX
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
