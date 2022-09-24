Read full article on original website
Chiefs hopeful star kicker Harrison Butker can play vs Bucs
The Kansas City Chiefs are hopeful that Harrison Butker, their big-legged kicker whom they so sorely missed last week in Indianapolis, will be able to play when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday
Swift looks doubtful for Sunday in Lions offense littered with injuries
As they began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, the Lions took the practice field missing half of their starting offense.
NFL Players, Coaches to Celebrate Their Heritages With New Decals
Dozens of players, coaches and league executives will honor their heritage over the next two weeks of the 2022 season.
