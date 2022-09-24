ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NY State Troopers Head to Puerto Rico

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45f6WS_0i9UHBpP00

(WBEN/AP Buffalo, NY) A contingent of 50 New York State Troopers left Saturday morning for Puerto Rico to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

The first wave of 50 Troopers, along with 69 New Jersey State Troopers, flew out of JFK airport at about 10 a.m. bound for Puerto Rico. The flight was donated by Jet Blue Airlines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5pdA_0i9UHBpP00
Photo credit (NYSP)

Comments / 0

Related
wabcradio.com

Mayor Adams In Puerto Rico Checking Out Hurricane Damage

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Mayor Eric Adams was in Puerto Rico Sunday checking out the damage Hurricane Fiona did to the island nation. Adams reassured those still devastated by Fiona that New York will help them. New York State Police officers have been in the country helping many residents...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Local state police head to Puerto Rico for Fiona recovery

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The former Hurricane Fiona has now been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. It made landfall in Canada overnight. Saturday morning, a group of New York and New Jersey state police headed to Puerto Rico to assist local authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, the first wave of 75 New Jersey state police officers boarded buses and then a plane for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. They were joined in the mission by 50 members of the New York state police. The flew out of John F. Kennedy International Airport around 10 a.m. on a flight donated by...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
ENVIRONMENT
gcaptain.com

Calls for Puerto Rico Jones Act Waivers Grow Louder

With Hurricane Fiona’s path of destruction in Puerto Rico, there are growing calls to waive Jones Act requirements that would allow foreign-flagged ships to deliver supplies between the U.S. mainland and the U.S. Commonwealth. Today, Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi said on Twitter that he has called on Secretary...
POLITICS
mybackyardnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS STEPS UP FOR PUERTO RICO

Massachusetts residents are being asked to step up, just as they did five years ago, to help their fellow Americans in Puerto Rico. The Massachusetts United for Puerto Rico Fund raised more than $4 million after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017. But government dysfunction, and the immense structural damage from the storm, allowed many of the donated goods to go to waste.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny State Troopers Head#Jet Blue Airlines#Nysp
96.1 The Breeze

Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident

What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Task Force 1 returns from Puerto Rico

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Task Force 1 returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. The team of 45 firefighters from Omaha, Lincoln, and other departments went to Puerto Rico to conduct rapid search operations, looking for survivors and anyone affected by the storm. Hurricane Fiona...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
MSNBC

Major structural changes need to be made for Puerto Rico

Nearly a week after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, thousands of residents on the island are still without food and water. The storm exacerbated many ongoing crises on the island, including the fact that residents often go without electricity and basic necessities. Xiomara Caro Diaz, the executive director of the Maria Fund, has been in Puerto Rico and joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to highlight the devastating impact the storm had on the island. Sept. 25, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
PIX11

Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
MATTITUCK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
cityandstateny.com

Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico and AG James targets Trump

Nearly five years since Hurricane Maria unleashed havoc in Puerto Rico, New Yorkers are once again responding after a new storm thundered furiously down upon the island and the Dominican Republic. Home to about 660,000 people of Puerto Rican origin and 708,000 people of Dominican roots, New York is a state strongly connected to both places. Hurricane Fiona, the first major hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season, left over a million people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic without power and running water for days. Hundreds of homes were also destroyed and at least several people have been declared dead. New York’s response has been both swift and intensive. Many local organizations sprung into action by collecting donations and delivering important supplies, as have the state's top officials. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed state troopers and emergency management specialists to aid the religion – many of whom speak Spanish. Read on for more important news.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
census.gov

Quarterly Workforce Indicators for Puerto Rico

The U.S. Census Bureau today released its first-ever Quarterly Workforce Indicators (QWI) for Puerto Rico. These data, available through QWI Explorer and the Local Employment Dynamics (LED) Extraction Tool, provide comprehensive data access and analytical capabilities through flexible charts, tables and maps.
AMERICAS
travellemming.com

21 Best Puerto Rican Drinks to Try (By a Local)

When you think of Puerto Rican drinks, the infamous piña colada is probably the first one that comes to mind. But in truth, Puerto Rico has dozens of drinks and cocktails on offer, and trying them is one of the best things to do in Puerto Rico. I’m a...
TRAVEL
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy