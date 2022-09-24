NY State Troopers Head to Puerto Rico

(WBEN/AP Buffalo, NY) A contingent of 50 New York State Troopers left Saturday morning for Puerto Rico to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

The first wave of 50 Troopers, along with 69 New Jersey State Troopers, flew out of JFK airport at about 10 a.m. bound for Puerto Rico. The flight was donated by Jet Blue Airlines.