Stony Brook women’s soccer scores 12 goals, breaks program record
In the highest-scoring performance in program history, the Stony Brook women’s soccer team picked up its first win in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). The Seawolves (4-5-2, 1-0-1 CAA) were historically dominant on both ends of the field at home against Hampton on Sept. 26, as they shattered the school record for goals without surrendering a single shot attempt. Stony Brook trounced Hampton 12-0, ending their six-game winless streak in the process.
Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Stony Brook men’s soccer suffers homestand sweep after shutout loss
Another bad offensive showing led the Stony Brook men’s soccer team to a winless homestand. The Seawolves (3-6, 1-3 CAA) hosted the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday to wrap up their four-game homestand at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. The team was unable to generate any offense against the Huskies, as they were shutout 1-0 and suffered their fifth straight loss. Stony Brook took just one shot on goal.
UNC Football: Kicker leaves program, intends to transfer
During his press conference on Monday morning, UNC football head coach Mack Brown announced that kicker Jonathan Kim will transfer. The UNC football program is down a kicker, as senior Jonathan Kim will no longer be with the team. Through the Tar Heels’ first four games, Kim was limited to...
Statesman Sports Spotlight: Carthell Flowers-Lloyd
Sports editor Mike Anderson starts the new weekly sports podcast with Stony Brook football’s outside linebacker Carthell Flowers-Lloyd. The two talk about Lloyd’s upbringing, his current season and his future aspirations with the team.
16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA
I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
Virginia Union University to pay $35K yearly ‘fine’ to keep logos on campus tower
Virginia Union University will pay $35,000 a year to keep its illuminated "VUU" logos on its campus tower, signs that were installed without approval from the state or city of Richmond.
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
New Pitt Field plaza to open in coming weeks, indoor facility to be finished in winter
Construction on the baseball team’s Pitt Field is set to be completed in the coming weeks. A plaza behind right field will create additional space and seating for fans, said David Walsh, deputy athletic director and chief of operations. When construction began back in April, University of Richmond students,...
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
Crab & Q honors Virginia lieutenant governor, Crime Insider Jon Burkett
The annual Crab and Q event returned to Richmond's East End for the fourth year on Sunday afternoon.
Richmond restaurant owner claims she was evicted with no warning
The owner of Irie Vibes came back from a weekend off only to find the locks on her restaurant had been changed and noticed was placed on the door.
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
One debate declined, another set to take place as planned
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
Annual car show is Stony Brook University’s tie to the Italian Community
On Sunday, Sept. 18, Stony Brook University’s Center for Italian Studies hosted the Robert D. Cess Concorso d’Eleganza XVI, an Italian car show, on the Physics Building’s lawn area. The exhibit was free and open to the public, and featured examples of of Italian vehicles as a...
A throwback to Wolfieland 2022 in photos
Stony Brook’s annual Wolfieland carnival saw about 6,100 Seawolves arrive for a night full of rides, fun and food on Saturday, Sept. 10. The carnival was hosted by the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) in the SAC H parking lot from 4-11 p.m. Turnout remained high following Wolfieland’s post-COVID return in 2021, when tickets were permanently made free.
Police advise the public to stay alert after third pedestrian death in a month across Central Virginia
At least three pedestrians have been hit and killed across Central Virginia over the last month.
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of folks called our NBC12 Newsroom about this strange sight in the sky Saturday night, causing confusion from Richmond to Henrico. This sight was spotted by thousands of people across the east coast. Guesses ranged from a comet or meteor to even a UFO!. Sadly,...
Stamford History Disappearing Piece By Piece
Stamford is a wonderfully diverse city, made up of many small diverse communities. That is the charm of Stamford, or at least it used to be, before development ran rampant. Over my lifetime I have seen many, many change to our fair city, some good, some not so good. Historical...
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
