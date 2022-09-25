ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook women’s soccer scores 12 goals, breaks program record

In the highest-scoring performance in program history, the Stony Brook women’s soccer team picked up its first win in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). The Seawolves (4-5-2, 1-0-1 CAA) were historically dominant on both ends of the field at home against Hampton on Sept. 26, as they shattered the school record for goals without surrendering a single shot attempt. Stony Brook trounced Hampton 12-0, ending their six-game winless streak in the process.
STONY BROOK, NY
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook men’s soccer suffers homestand sweep after shutout loss

Another bad offensive showing led the Stony Brook men’s soccer team to a winless homestand. The Seawolves (3-6, 1-3 CAA) hosted the Northeastern Huskies on Saturday to wrap up their four-game homestand at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. The team was unable to generate any offense against the Huskies, as they were shutout 1-0 and suffered their fifth straight loss. Stony Brook took just one shot on goal.
STONY BROOK, NY
sbstatesman.com

Statesman Sports Spotlight: Carthell Flowers-Lloyd

Sports editor Mike Anderson starts the new weekly sports podcast with Stony Brook football’s outside linebacker Carthell Flowers-Lloyd. The two talk about Lloyd’s upbringing, his current season and his future aspirations with the team.
STONY BROOK, NY
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA

I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
RICHMOND, VA
Washington Examiner

Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia

The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

One debate declined, another set to take place as planned

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
sbstatesman.com

A throwback to Wolfieland 2022 in photos

Stony Brook’s annual Wolfieland carnival saw about 6,100 Seawolves arrive for a night full of rides, fun and food on Saturday, Sept. 10. The carnival was hosted by the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) in the SAC H parking lot from 4-11 p.m. Turnout remained high following Wolfieland’s post-COVID return in 2021, when tickets were permanently made free.
STONY BROOK, NY
NBC12

What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of folks called our NBC12 Newsroom about this strange sight in the sky Saturday night, causing confusion from Richmond to Henrico. This sight was spotted by thousands of people across the east coast. Guesses ranged from a comet or meteor to even a UFO!. Sadly,...
RICHMOND, VA
ctexaminer.com

Stamford History Disappearing Piece By Piece

Stamford is a wonderfully diverse city, made up of many small diverse communities. That is the charm of Stamford, or at least it used to be, before development ran rampant. Over my lifetime I have seen many, many change to our fair city, some good, some not so good. Historical...
STAMFORD, CT

