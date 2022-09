SAN ANTONIO — Fresh off a 52-24 victory over Texas Southern to close out the non-conference slate, UTSA will begin defense of its Conference USA title on Friday, Sept. 30, against Middle Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro and the game will air on CBS Sports Network and Ticket 760 AM. The Roadrunners will open C-USA play against the Blue Raiders for the third consecutive season with this marking the second Friday-night matchup during that span. UTSA leads the series 3-1 and has won the last three meetings, including a 45-25 triumph in the only previous matchup in Tennessee on Nov. 5, 2016.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO