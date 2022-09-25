Read full article on original website
Arkansas Loses Defensive Back Ahead of Alabama Matchup
The Alabama Crimson Tide heads to Fayetteville Arkansas for its first SEC road game of the 2022 season this week. The Razorbacks are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M last week and are putting on a "Red Out" in hopes of pulling off a big upset over the Crimson Tide.
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
Mike Leach Monday press conference: Texas A&M
Texas A&M likely thought they’d seen the last of Mike Leach when he went to the Left Coast. Now Aggies really wish that were true because the now-Mississippi State coach is not only 1-1 against the former Big XII foe with the Bulldogs. Leach brings a 8-4 record at A&M expense into this weekend’s SEC West rematch.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
KBTX.com
Myles Garrett involved in car accident
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football star and Cleveland Brown defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident Monday afternoon and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. Garrett was traveling with one passenger when the crash happened near the 5600 block of State Road...
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road.' It's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Program finds homes for neglected horses
In a first-of-its kind statewide program, Texas 4-H members are matched with abandoned and neglected horses to give these rescued animals a chance at a second life. The Homes for Horses program pairs at-risk horses with youth throughout the state. The 4-H members work with the horses during the year, which helps develop their horsemanship skills, and also improves their horses’ behavior and well-being through training.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with two income-producing garage apartments. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
Bryan man dead after crashing motorcycle on FM 485: Texas DPS
Officials said Laney approached a left curve in the roadway, traveled wide and collided into a guardrail.
KWTX
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Milam County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney of Bryan was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson eastbound on FM 485. As Laney approached a left curve in the roadway he traveled wide and...
fox26houston.com
Waller ISD school bus carrying 28 students crashes head-on into 18-wheeler
WALLER, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Waller ISD school bus crashed head on into an 18-wheeler on Monday morning. According to school officials, Waller ISD Bus 231 was involved in the collision at the intersection of FM 1488 and Kickapoo Road. School officials said the bus was...
Rock Prairie and Wellborn Road railroad closings indefinitely delayed due to unforeseen circumstances
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The railroad crossings at Rock Prairie and Wellborn road in College Station that were scheduled to be closed for maintenance on Tues, Sept. 27 are being delayed. Initially, 2-3 days were allocated for the closure and installation of new tracks at the railroad intersections of...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TEEN NOW STABLE AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY JET SKI ON LAKE CONROE
Just before sunset Sunday 15-year-old twins Jonathan and Joseph were riding their 3-person Sea-Doo jet ski with their 27-year-old brother. They were heading back to their home in Walden and were close to the Walden bridge when another teen started running past them spraying water on them. This happened several times causing Joseph to fall off into the water. The other teen then made another pass very quickly striking Joseph in the water. As Jonathan jumped into the water to help his brother the other teen stopped. After realizing what happened he sped off toward Del Lago on a red and white jet ski. The brother called EMS who responded to their home where they brought their brother. He was transported to the hospital. He required 15-stitches in his head. Several people have messaged the twins telling them that a kid named Pablo who goes to Lakeside High was bragging about the incident. Sgt. Higginbotham with Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Texas Parks and Wildlife or Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Lake Patrol.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY BURN BAN
As the dry air moves in later today, Walker County has instituted a Burn Ban effective at Noon today, Monday, September 26, 2022. The lack of rainfall over the past few weeks combined with high temperatures this week have slowly dried surface fuels. The presence of very dry air behind this weekend’s cold front will result in a rapid rate of drying in dead surface fuels through Monday. Moderate initial attack potential is likely in the timber litter fuel of East, Central and North Texas on Sunday and Monday. Walker County will be the 81st County in the State to put the Burn Ban in effect.
KBTX.com
Crews respond to bridge on fire outside of Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews from several agencies responded to a bridge fire in Hearne. The bridge is located near the Union Pacific Hearne and Cotropia Road crossing. The fire was discovered by a train approaching the bridge but stopped just before crossing. The opposite end of the train was stopped over a railroad crossing on FM-50, causing delays for drivers. The train was unable to move from its spot.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 4:15 Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with Angela Crathers, 21 of Brenham, in the 1800 block of Longwood Drive. Crathers had four active warrants for her arrest and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. The warrants were from Brenham for Failure to Comply with Duties Upon Striking a Fixed Object and False Report to a Police Officer and Washington County for Failed to Give Notice Striking Fixture and False Statement to Peace Officer.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE ARREST SUSPECTS IN SUNDAY SHOOTING INCIDENT
Navasota Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon. Police received reports of shots being fired around 12:20pm in the 700 Block of West Virginia Street in Navasota. Within several minutes, officers arrived on the scene and detained three male subjects. Navasota Patrol Officers...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA
Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did not. Deputies engaged him and he was sho multiple times.
Navasota Examiner
Victim air-lifted following fight
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event...
