WOW – Women of Wrestling is back in a big way, returning to television this past September 17 with executive producer and color commentator AJ Mendez leading the way. As it does in wrestling, the show always continues, with Siren the Voodoo Doll & Chainsaw vs. The Bully Busters, Penelope Pink vs. Vivan Rivera, Gigi Funna vs. Commander Sahara Spars now confirmed for the next episode. And for those uncertain about how to watch WOW, PWInsider has exclusively released a list of the times and channels for the 50 cities airing the show for fans. However, it should be noted that Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman checked the time for Chicago's airing of WOW and while it does air on WCIU, it was listed at 6 p.m. CST and not Noon as the report notes. So, make sure to double-check your local listings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO