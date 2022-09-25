Read full article on original website
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
Yardbarker
QR Code on WWE Raw leads to a video featuring John Cena, Randy Orton, other top names
WWE has dropped another QR code tonight during Monday Night Raw. This one includes footage of some of the legendary names in wrestling including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Edge, The Undertaker, Papa Shango and others. The main message is the...
Stipulation Added To Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair and Bayley will now compete in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw started off with a in-ring promo between Bianca Belair and Bayley, along with their respective crews. After Bianca Belair noted that Bayley was slammed onto a ladder in their last encounter, Bayley noted that she wanted her upcoming Raw Women's Title match at Extreme Rules to be a ladder match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Discusses Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, More
During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW, Malenko being underrated in WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW:...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Roman Reigns' Status For WWE SmackDown Season Premiere
Those who are wondering when Roman Reigns' next WWE appearance will be, now have the answer. Back in May, news broke that the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take on a lighter schedule after signing a new deal with WWE. The reports were indeed true, as Reigns hasn't been seen on several episodes of "RAW" and "SmackDown" over the past few months. He's even missed premium live events such as Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the WWE live show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Makes Admission Following Candice LeRae's WWE Return
After months of rumors, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE in a major way last night. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team champion defeated Nikki A.S.H. in her "Monday Night Raw" debut. Fans weren't the only ones excited to see LeRae return to action, as her husband, Johnny Gargano, shared his excitement and congratulations on Twitter.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Has Revamped Several Title Belt Designs
There have been rumors regarding Triple H altering various WWE title belts over the past few weeks. New designs for the men’s and women’s Tag Team Titles were being created, according to a recent report from @BeltFanDan. Dan pointed out that the belts retain their current appearance, which...
ewrestlingnews.com
NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch Talks Title Bout Becoming Three-Way Match
The main event of Hard Times 3 in November was supposed to be a one-on-one affair for the Ten Pounds of Gold, but oh, how things have changed. NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch was originally scheduled to face Matt Cardona for the coveted strap until Tyrus cashed in his Lucky Seven title opportunity to make the bout a three-way dance.
wrestlinginc.com
Identities Revealed Of The Miz's Bodyguards On WWE Raw
Earlier this week on "WWE Raw," The Miz introduced Miz-Force, his personal team of bodyguards hired to protect him from the threat posed by Dexter Lumis. In a backstage segment, The Miz offered the bodyguards "a million-dollar opportunity" to be cast as extras in his next franchise, a gift card accepted in most major stores, and a chance to personally hang out with him. For said rewards, the bodyguards were asked to find "He who shall not be named" and bring him to The A-Lister.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/26/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules continues tonight with WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Following a heated social media exchange this weekend, RAW will feature SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as Zayn takes on AJ Styles. The women’s division will be represented tonight in a non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Match Announced For 9/26 Episode Of 'WWE Raw'
For the first time in over two years, Sami Zayn will battle AJ Styles in a singles match on the September 26th episode of "WWE Raw" on the USA Network. The match came to be d a Twitter exchange between Zayn and Styles on September 24th. After becoming an official member of The Bloodline on the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sami Zayn couldn't contain his excitement. Zayn took to Twitter to express his joy about being gifted an official "Honorary Uce" t-shirt by Roman Reigns, using the "Smiling through it all" meme accompanied by him holding his new shirt. AJ Styles found Zayn's excitement to be "pathetic," and before he knew it, Zayn challenged him to a match on "WWE Raw" to combat what he deemed to be "disrespect" for The Bloodline.
stillrealtous.com
Spoilers On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will take place from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and it will continue the build for the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. WWE has confirmed that the following matches will take place on tonight’s show:. – Riddle vs. Damian...
wrestlinginc.com
D'Von Dudley Shares Real Thoughts On The Usos Using The 3-D
The Dudley Boyz are considered to be one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history, with D-Von and Bubba Ray putting together an unforgettable career as a duo. Whether it was in ECW, WWE, or TNA, the duo made a huge impact. Recently, fans have been talking about them again thanks to The Usos, who have been paying homage by using their Dudley Death Drop finisher.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Big changes to Extreme Rules, including Edge vs. Finn Balor 'I quit' match
With WWE Extreme Rules quickly approaching, the pay-per-view card received a pair of upgrades on Raw. Most notably, the Raw women's championship match between champion Bianca Belair and challenger Bayley is now set to be a ladder match. Edge also made his return, saving Matt Riddle from a beatdown at...
