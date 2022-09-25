Read full article on original website
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return
After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
Drew Mcintyre Pulled from WWE Live Events, Replaced by Braun Strowman
Best wishes to WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, McIntyre did not show up to any of the live events that took place over the weekend. The word within WWE is that McIntyre is “very ill with bad food poisoning,” and that he gutted his way through SmackDown for his segment with Karrion Kross.
Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard
After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events
Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
Sting's Sons Found Their Calling On The Gridiron
It's not uncommon for children of professional wrestlers to follow in their parent's footsteps: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, and dozens of other former champions followed their parents into the ring. But one WWE Hall of Famer instead saw his two sons shy away from the squared circle.
Cody Rhodes Provides An Update On His Injury
Cody Rhodes suffered a pectoral tendon injury earlier this year, though he was able to fight through it for his match with Seth Rollins at "Hell In a Cell." The WWE Superstar has been absent from in-ring competition since then, and he doesn't know when fans will get to see him in action again.
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
Referee Aja Smith Briefly Wins WWE Title At Live Event
As usual, WWE held live events this past Saturday with the classic "Saturday Night's Main Event" title, one taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the other in Stockton, California. The respective shows had some big-time matches, like Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and The New Day & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa, but there were also a few title changes during the events.
Photo: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Train With Former WWE Stars
Recently, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been training with The Bollywood Boyz, who are better known in WWE as “The Singh Brothers” with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champions revealed that they were hanging out with the...
Karl Anderson Talks About a Possible WWE Return and Winning the NEVER Openweight Title
Karl Anderson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “Just like you said, never say never. We’ve got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that.”
WWE returns to Tampa with the final Friday Night Smackdown of 2022!. See all your favorite Smackdown superstars live and broadcast to the world from Amalie Arena!. Tickets start at $20 & are available at www.ticketmaster.com. Enter below for your chance to win!. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Edge Returns To Set Up Big Stipulation Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Edge has challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Following Matthew Riddle's win over Damian Priest in the main event of the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," the Judgment Day faction carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro, with Priest eventually hitting him with a South of Heaven. Just then, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Triple H Reportedly Accelerating Cosmetic Change To WWE Product
The changes in WWE have kept on coming ever since Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon became co-CEOs and Triple H took the helm as Chief Content Officer. The latest report from Fightful notes that all signs point to another big change coming soon. Sources close to the situation have indicated that there are at least three new sets of title belts that are finished and in the possession of WWE.
