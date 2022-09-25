Karl Anderson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “Just like you said, never say never. We’ve got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO