For the first time in over two years, Sami Zayn will battle AJ Styles in a singles match on the September 26th episode of "WWE Raw" on the USA Network. The match came to be d a Twitter exchange between Zayn and Styles on September 24th. After becoming an official member of The Bloodline on the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sami Zayn couldn't contain his excitement. Zayn took to Twitter to express his joy about being gifted an official "Honorary Uce" t-shirt by Roman Reigns, using the "Smiling through it all" meme accompanied by him holding his new shirt. AJ Styles found Zayn's excitement to be "pathetic," and before he knew it, Zayn challenged him to a match on "WWE Raw" to combat what he deemed to be "disrespect" for The Bloodline.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO