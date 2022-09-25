Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
PWMania
Drew Mcintyre Pulled from WWE Live Events, Replaced by Braun Strowman
Best wishes to WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, McIntyre did not show up to any of the live events that took place over the weekend. The word within WWE is that McIntyre is “very ill with bad food poisoning,” and that he gutted his way through SmackDown for his segment with Karrion Kross.
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
PWMania
Photo: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Train With Former WWE Stars
Recently, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been training with The Bollywood Boyz, who are better known in WWE as “The Singh Brothers” with Gurv & Harv Sihra becoming Sunil & Samir Singh. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champions revealed that they were hanging out with the...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
RVD Reveals Change WWE Wanted To Make To His Look
Over the years, WWE made a practice of making changes to wrestlers who had established themselves in other promotions, whether it be by their altering their name, their look or other characteristics. While Rob Van Dam, who had been a star in ECW, kept his name and persona when he came to WWE in 2001, there was one change he was asked to make.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Match Announced For 9/26 Episode Of 'WWE Raw'
For the first time in over two years, Sami Zayn will battle AJ Styles in a singles match on the September 26th episode of "WWE Raw" on the USA Network. The match came to be d a Twitter exchange between Zayn and Styles on September 24th. After becoming an official member of The Bloodline on the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sami Zayn couldn't contain his excitement. Zayn took to Twitter to express his joy about being gifted an official "Honorary Uce" t-shirt by Roman Reigns, using the "Smiling through it all" meme accompanied by him holding his new shirt. AJ Styles found Zayn's excitement to be "pathetic," and before he knew it, Zayn challenged him to a match on "WWE Raw" to combat what he deemed to be "disrespect" for The Bloodline.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/26/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules continues tonight with WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Following a heated social media exchange this weekend, RAW will feature SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as Zayn takes on AJ Styles. The women’s division will be represented tonight in a non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.
Stipulation Added To Raw Women's Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair and Bayley will now compete in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules. Tonight's edition of WWE Raw started off with a in-ring promo between Bianca Belair and Bayley, along with their respective crews. After Bianca Belair noted that Bayley was slammed onto a ladder in their last encounter, Bayley noted that she wanted her upcoming Raw Women's Title match at Extreme Rules to be a ladder match.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Makes Admission Following Candice LeRae's WWE Return
After months of rumors, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE in a major way last night. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team champion defeated Nikki A.S.H. in her "Monday Night Raw" debut. Fans weren't the only ones excited to see LeRae return to action, as her husband, Johnny Gargano, shared his excitement and congratulations on Twitter.
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Discusses Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, More
During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW, Malenko being underrated in WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW:...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from September 26, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. Supposedly, the following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place:. Mustafa Ali defeated T-BAR Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa. Tell us your thoughts on these...
411mania.com
Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed things he wanted to do in TNA, wanting to have a match with Hulk Hogan, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on things he wanted to do in TNA and wanting to have a...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Results for September 27, 2022
The September 27, 2022 edition of WWE NXT presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida was recorded in advance on September 14, 2022. Here are the results of the episode, as detailed from SPOILERS of the tapings:. Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes. Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller.
Yardbarker
Jake Roberts says Vince McMahon wanted Jerry Lawler to pour real whiskey on him during WWE storyline in 1996
This week on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page answered some fan questions. Roberts was asked if he thought the program he was involved in with Jerry Lawler in 1996 was in poor taste:. “Absolutely it was in horrible taste. They were making...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Has Revamped Several Title Belt Designs
There have been rumors regarding Triple H altering various WWE title belts over the past few weeks. New designs for the men’s and women’s Tag Team Titles were being created, according to a recent report from @BeltFanDan. Dan pointed out that the belts retain their current appearance, which...
Yardbarker
August 15, 2005 Observer Newsletter: Bret Hart & WWE reach deal, Wrestle-One debuts
To the outside, it appeared Bret Hart and Vince McMahon shook hands and made up, as Hart spent a few days this past week in Stamford, CT, doing a seven plus hour interview and signing an agreement to work with WWE in producing a DVD on his career. It immediately led to speculation of when Hart would return to television, angles he could do with Shawn Michaels, and more.
Comments / 0