PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Has Two Possible Reasons For Pushing WWE Star Again
She’s filling in the gap. WWE has a lot of talented wrestlers on its roster and the company can have a hard time finding something for everyone to do. One of the easiest ways to fix the problem is to have some of the wrestlers sit on the sidelines, which can be the case for a variety of reasons. That has taken place again at the moment and now we know a bit more about what happened.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Discusses Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, More
During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW, Malenko being underrated in WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW:...
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Did Hulk Hogan Ever No-Show a Match?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
The Ringer
Moxley Bests Danielson, Bandido Wins Big (Lucha)
There’s more great pro wrestling in 2022 than we know what to do with. So The Ringer brings you a regular cheat sheet with the three best matches of the past week—one from WWE, one from AEW, and one from the rest of the immense wrestling world. Bobby...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from September 26, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. Supposedly, the following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place:. Mustafa Ali defeated T-BAR Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa. Tell us your thoughts on these...
ewrestlingnews.com
NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch Talks Title Bout Becoming Three-Way Match
The main event of Hard Times 3 in November was supposed to be a one-on-one affair for the Ten Pounds of Gold, but oh, how things have changed. NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch was originally scheduled to face Matt Cardona for the coveted strap until Tyrus cashed in his Lucky Seven title opportunity to make the bout a three-way dance.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Has Revamped Several Title Belt Designs
There have been rumors regarding Triple H altering various WWE title belts over the past few weeks. New designs for the men’s and women’s Tag Team Titles were being created, according to a recent report from @BeltFanDan. Dan pointed out that the belts retain their current appearance, which...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chelsea Green Discusses Her Surgery To Get Her Septum Put Back In Place
Chelsea Green was a recent guest on GAW TV to discuss her recent surgery to get her septum put back in place. Green had previously tweeted out a post-op photo from the surgery, which you can see below. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On her...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: AEW Not Granting Talent Releases
An AEW wrestler reportedly informed the company that WWE representatives had approached them regarding a potential return, prompting AEW to email WWE co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon, telling them “not to tamper” with their talent. Malakai Black has now denied claims that he asked to be released...
ewrestlingnews.com
New White Rabbit QR Code Appears On RAW, Leads To Tiktok Video
A brand new White Rabbit QR code appeared on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. The code leads to a TikTok from user _comewithme. The video features the message “Who killed the world? You did” and features the coordinates 44.244273, 7.769737. These are the coordinates for the location in Prata Nevoso, Italy where the famous “Giant Pink Bunny” used to be. Ryan Satin also noted that when you go into the source code for the WWE.com location of the video, it features the lines “No man is every truly good, no man is ever truly evil,” from Aleister Black’s old WWE theme.
411mania.com
AEW News: Ricky Starks Hates Pumpkin Spice, Evil Uno Quizzes Nyla Rose on JoJo
– AEW star Ricky Starks clarified on his Twitter that he thinks “Pumpkin spice is absolute trash.”. – Evil Uno quizzed Nyla Rose on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Elite Arcade:
PWMania
QR Code on RAW Leads to Video Featuring Several WWE Stars, Aleister Black Reference?
During Monday night’s episode of RAW, WWE revealed yet another QR code. This one features footage of some of the most iconic names in wrestling, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Orton, Road Dogg, Kurt Angle, Edge, The Undertaker, and Papa Shango, amongst others. The...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley, Tay Melo, & Others React To Candice LeRae’s Return To WWE
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, picking up a win over Nikki A.S.H. Following LeRae’s return, Bayley, Tegan Nox, Johnny Gargano, and others took to Twitter to react. Bayley wrote, “Hi, @CandiceLeRae. We’ve been waiting for you. #WWERaw”...
Digital Media Title Match, Honor No More Victory Celebration Announced For 9/29 IMPACT Wrestling
Brian Myers will defend the IMPACT Digital Media Championship on the September 29 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. In a tweet, IMPACT announced that Crazzy Steve will challenge for the gold. In his most recent defense, Myers beat Bhupinder Gujjar in a Ladder Match to retain the title. IMPACT also revealed...
PWMania
Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results from Saturday 9/24/22
Impact Wrestling returned to Skyway Studios for their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (w/ Juice Robinson) defeated Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers...
