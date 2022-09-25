ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former South Bend youth hockey coach was sentenced Monday for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert, 39, was sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court to the following:
SOUTH BEND, IN
goleafs.net

Everence Student-Athlete of the Week: Mario Gomez, Men's Tennis

GOSHEN, Ind. — Mario Gomez, a sophomore on the men's tennis team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for September 19 - September 26!. Gomez went 2-0 in his matches in the Crossroads League Quarterfinals against Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday evening. He defeated Riley Fuqua in no. 5 singles 6-2, 6-2 and teamed with Kevin Bollmann in no. 3 doubles to get past Fuqua and Conner Murphy, 6-3. The Maple Leafs lost to the Wildcats 5-2, with the other point coming from Insee Akarapan's win in no. 6 singles. Goshen lost the team point 2-1.
GOSHEN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
City
Huntington, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Goshen, IN
Sports
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Mill Creek teen

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. MILL CREEK, Ind. — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a teen from Mill Creek, Indiana. A Statewide Silver Alert was issued today for 17-year-old Lauren Schmidt, who was last seen Thursday, September 22. At the time, she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt […]
MILL CREEK, IN
WSLS

Indiana student earns highest score possible on AP Calculus exam

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – One Indiana student is beating the odds, earning the highest score possible on an Advanced Placement Calculus exam. Penn High School announced in a press release that junior Felix Zhang is now the only person in the world to make a perfect score of 108 out of 108.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Pine 'Not So Haunted' Woods Walk set for October 22 in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - The annual Pine "Not So Haunted" Woods Walk will take place on October 22 in Pinewood Park. The family-friendly event, hosted by Elkhart Parks & Recreation, is free and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. During the event, families can enjoy a walk in the woods with...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#Volleyball#The Foresters
hometownnewsnow.com

Serious Injuries Suffered in Tree Stand Accident

(LaGrange County, IN) - A northern Indiana hunter suffered serious injuries while wrangling with some equipment earlier this week. The accident happened Monday afternoon in Shipshewana. According to the Department of Natural Resources, a hunter was up in a tree trying to remove a hunting stand when its supporting cables...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
abc57.com

House fire reported along Lincolnway East in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3200 block of Lincolnway East Monday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County Dispatch. A call came in reporting the fire at 4:36 p.m. No one was injured and the fire is now under control, according to dispatch.
MISHAWAKA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wfft.com

One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Missing LaPorte County teen found safe

MILL CREEK, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with 16 News Now that 17-year-old Lauren Schmidt has been found safe. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for Schmidt around 10 p.m. Monday and was canceled around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. ORIGINAL STORY:. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Indiana Michigan Power Announces Upgrades Coming For Several Electrical Lines

Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest approximately $32 million in enhancing an electric transmission network in Downtown Fort Wayne. According to a release from I&M, the plans include upgrades at the Melita Substation, Fulton Substation, and Spy Run Substation. Plans also calls to rebuild over 1.5 miles of transmission line between those three locations and relocating about a mile of another line. The 60-year-old transmission line consists of aging wooden poles that no longer meet operational standards and requires updating. I&M representatives are hosting an in-person open house where residents and community members can learn more about the project and ask questions. The open house will take place on Tuesday, October 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Promenade Park.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
hometownnewsnow.com

La Porte to be Featured on PBS

(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
rvbusiness.com

Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype

New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
GOSHEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy