Goshen, IN

goleafs.net

Everence Student-Athlete of the Week: Mario Gomez, Men's Tennis

GOSHEN, Ind. — Mario Gomez, a sophomore on the men's tennis team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for September 19 - September 26!. Gomez went 2-0 in his matches in the Crossroads League Quarterfinals against Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday evening. He defeated Riley Fuqua in no. 5 singles 6-2, 6-2 and teamed with Kevin Bollmann in no. 3 doubles to get past Fuqua and Conner Murphy, 6-3. The Maple Leafs lost to the Wildcats 5-2, with the other point coming from Insee Akarapan's win in no. 6 singles. Goshen lost the team point 2-1.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former South Bend youth hockey coach was sentenced Monday for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert, 39, was sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court to the following:
SOUTH BEND, IN
City
Goshen, IN
City
Mount Vernon, IN
City
Marion, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Goshen, IN
Sports
95.3 MNC

Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away

The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
MISHAWAKA, IN
laportecounty.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 29 – October 2

Interested in watching an exciting cross country race, learning how to perform life-saving skills like CPR, stargaze with astronomers, or attend one of many fall-themed festivals this weekend? You’ve come to the right place, because below you can find a list of some of the best events to get up to this weekend in communities across the Region.
CROWN POINT, IN
abc57.com

Section of Jefferson Boulevard closed September 28

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A section of East Jefferson Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday for water main installations, according to the City of Mishawaka. Jefferson will be closed to traffic between North Cedar Street and South Byrkit Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents who live in this area...
MISHAWAKA, IN
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWO News

Indiana Michigan Power Announces Upgrades Coming For Several Electrical Lines

Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest approximately $32 million in enhancing an electric transmission network in Downtown Fort Wayne. According to a release from I&M, the plans include upgrades at the Melita Substation, Fulton Substation, and Spy Run Substation. Plans also calls to rebuild over 1.5 miles of transmission line between those three locations and relocating about a mile of another line. The 60-year-old transmission line consists of aging wooden poles that no longer meet operational standards and requires updating. I&M representatives are hosting an in-person open house where residents and community members can learn more about the project and ask questions. The open house will take place on Tuesday, October 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Promenade Park.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana

MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
MILL CREEK, IN
MLive

Body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The victim is a white male, or black...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

South Bend abortion clinic to resume full services

The abortion clinic in South Bend plans to resume full services. This, after a judge blocked Indiana’s new abortion ban last week. Whole Women’s Health says it will take a while to get back up and running with abortion services since many people scheduled to have one had to have their appointments canceled when the law took effect last week.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Chase Ends with Two Vehicles Colliding

(La Porte, IN) - A police chase in La Porte ended with a crash over the weekend. So far, police have not released any details. We know the pursuit ended in a collision between a sports car and van at 6th and J Streets outside the Family Express. According to witnesses, the Saturday afternoon pursuit also ventured down Pine Lake Avenue.
LA PORTE, IN

