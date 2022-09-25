Read full article on original website
goleafs.net
Everence Student-Athlete of the Week: Mario Gomez, Men's Tennis
GOSHEN, Ind. — Mario Gomez, a sophomore on the men's tennis team, has been named the Everence Student-Athlete of the Week for September 19 - September 26!. Gomez went 2-0 in his matches in the Crossroads League Quarterfinals against Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday evening. He defeated Riley Fuqua in no. 5 singles 6-2, 6-2 and teamed with Kevin Bollmann in no. 3 doubles to get past Fuqua and Conner Murphy, 6-3. The Maple Leafs lost to the Wildcats 5-2, with the other point coming from Insee Akarapan's win in no. 6 singles. Goshen lost the team point 2-1.
Northridge Sophomore Quarterback Earns First Collegiate Scholarship Offer
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Monday marked a career milestone for a Tuscaloosa athlete. Northridge sophomore quarterback Rowdy Christensen was offered his first collegiate scholarship by the Central Michigan Chippewas. The Chippewas are led by former...
WNDU
Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee Mike Faulkner passes away
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The School City of Mishawaka community remembers a longtime colleague, neighbor, and friend who sadly passed away. Former Parks Superintendent and Mishawaka High School Hall of Fame Wrestler Mike Faulkner has died. Mike Faulkner was most recently the director of operations for School City of Mishawaka....
WNDU
Former South Bend hockey coach sentenced for soliciting a minor
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A former South Bend youth hockey coach was sentenced Monday for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Christien Joubert, 39, was sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court to the following:
WATCH: Marcus Freeman addresses Notre Dame after win vs. UNC
Notre Dame defeated North Carolina Saturday night in Chapel Hill, 45-32. With the win, the Fighting Irish have now won two straight and are sitting at 2-2 on the season heading into the bye week. Following the win, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke to his team about the win and...
95.3 MNC
Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passed away
The Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka died on Monday. Mike Faulkner worked for the school for over 11 years. He served as an Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School before becoming Director of Operations. The School of Mishawaka released a statement saying that Faulkner loved School...
laportecounty.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 29 – October 2
Interested in watching an exciting cross country race, learning how to perform life-saving skills like CPR, stargaze with astronomers, or attend one of many fall-themed festivals this weekend? You’ve come to the right place, because below you can find a list of some of the best events to get up to this weekend in communities across the Region.
Indiana teen only student in world to get perfect score on AP calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — No matter how you do the math, this Indiana teen is perfect. Felix Zhang, a junior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, achieved a perfect score on the Advanced Placement calculus AB exam issued by the College Board -- the only student in the world to do so, WTHR-TV reported.
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local teachers named 2 of top 3 finalists for 2023’s Indiana Teacher of the Year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Two area teachers have been named as finalists for Indiana’s Teacher of the Year program for their roles in making a difference in the lives of Hoosier students. Jason Beer, an English teacher from Homestead High School, and Tara Cocanower, a...
Fort Wayne couple waits out Hurricane Ian in Cayman Islands
Keith and Kathy Winter were expecting to return to Fort Wayne on Monday after a trip to the Cayman Islands, but that was delayed due to Hurricane Ian.
abc57.com
Section of Jefferson Boulevard closed September 28
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A section of East Jefferson Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday for water main installations, according to the City of Mishawaka. Jefferson will be closed to traffic between North Cedar Street and South Byrkit Avenue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents who live in this area...
WOWO News
Indiana Michigan Power Announces Upgrades Coming For Several Electrical Lines
Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest approximately $32 million in enhancing an electric transmission network in Downtown Fort Wayne. According to a release from I&M, the plans include upgrades at the Melita Substation, Fulton Substation, and Spy Run Substation. Plans also calls to rebuild over 1.5 miles of transmission line between those three locations and relocating about a mile of another line. The 60-year-old transmission line consists of aging wooden poles that no longer meet operational standards and requires updating. I&M representatives are hosting an in-person open house where residents and community members can learn more about the project and ask questions. The open house will take place on Tuesday, October 11th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Promenade Park.
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana
MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana. Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.
Body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A man’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The victim is a white male, or black...
95.3 MNC
South Bend abortion clinic to resume full services
The abortion clinic in South Bend plans to resume full services. This, after a judge blocked Indiana’s new abortion ban last week. Whole Women’s Health says it will take a while to get back up and running with abortion services since many people scheduled to have one had to have their appointments canceled when the law took effect last week.
wfft.com
One injured after car, school bus collide on Homestead Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is injured after a car and school bus collided near Aboite Elementary School this morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 7:02 a.m. in the 4800 block of Homestead Road. The Sheriff's Office says a person in the car...
WNDU
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Chase Ends with Two Vehicles Colliding
(La Porte, IN) - A police chase in La Porte ended with a crash over the weekend. So far, police have not released any details. We know the pursuit ended in a collision between a sports car and van at 6th and J Streets outside the Family Express. According to witnesses, the Saturday afternoon pursuit also ventured down Pine Lake Avenue.
