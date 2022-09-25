Read full article on original website
wild941.com
Hurricane Ian Landfall Projection Much Farther South As Of The 11pm Tuesday Update
All of the Tampa Bay area will feel the impact of a massive hurricane, but where Hurricane Ian makes landfall plays a big part in terms on storm surge. As of the 11pm Tuesday advisory it looks like landfall could be much farther south than it was predicted just 24 hours ago. If it stays on the latest track it means less of a surge for Tampa Bay.
wild941.com
Hurricane Ian Path Moves East Again With 5pm Update
All of the Tampa Bay area will feel the impact of a massive hurricane, but where Hurricane Ian makes landfall plays a big part in terms on storm surge. If the hurricane path stays south, it’ll be less of a surge for Tampa Bay. Wednesday night looks to be when Ian will really wreak havoc for Central Florida.
wild941.com
Hurricane Ian Track Moves East Again In 11pm Monday Night Update
Final preparations today were made as we will begin to feel the early impacts of Hurricane Ian in Tampa Bay Tuesday. Denis Phillips from ABC Action News says any movement could still make a world of difference. At the moment, he says landfall would happen in Pinellas County early Thursday morning.
wild941.com
Tuesday Morning Readings Show Hurricane Ian Landfall Moves A Bit Southeast
As Hurricane Ian makes it’s turn toward Tampa, some models are now pointing the hurricane’s landfall south of Tampa. The one piece of good news about that is the risk of surge in Tampa Bay could be less. There is still time with the nature of storms like this for the track to shift. Here are this morning’s observations from the weather experts.
wild941.com
Sunday 11PM Ian Update: Models Begin To Merge
For much of the past week, we’ve been hoping for one model’s predicted path for Ian that would take it further away from Florida’s west coast. In tonight’s 11pm update, the Euro and American models are starting to show some agreement. Here are some observations from Denis Phillips and other Tampa Bay weather experts. Denis’ update tonight at 11 began with two sobering words: “Not good.”
wild941.com
Open Shelters For Hurricane Ian In The Tampa Bay By County
Many Tampa Bay counties have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Counties across the bay have opened up shelters to those in mandated evacuation zones as early as 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. We will update this list as needed from ABC Action News. This list...
wild941.com
Uber Offering Free Rides To Tampa Bay Area Shelters
Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) and Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will also be offering rides to the shelters. Many Tampa Bay counties have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Counties across the bay have opened up shelters to those in mandated evacuation zones as early as 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. We will update this list as needed from ABC Action News.
wild941.com
Tampa Bay Evacuations Due To Hurricane Ian
In preparation for Hurricane Ian, county officials are announcing some Tampa Bay evacuations. Hillsborough County has already issued a mandatory evacuation for zone A. We will be updating this post as we receive more news. Below are the following counties with zones under mandatory evacuations and information to find your evacuation zone if you are unsure.
