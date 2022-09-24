Read full article on original website
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Orioles reset: After unpredictable season, Baltimore will enter 2023 with ‘promising’ rotation outlook
If not for Tyler Wells’ entry and exit from a pair of injuries, the Orioles’ rotation would have largely remained the same over the latter portion of the season. But even manager Brandon Hyde didn’t see this group being the one to provide that consistency. “If you would have told me that our rotation is this at this time of year,” Hyde said earlier this month, “I would have been a little ...
White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday
Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain
Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A
Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Won't return in 2022
Lowe (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe has been sidelined with back inflammation since Sept. 12, and he received an injection Tuesday. The Rays hoped that he would be able to return prior to the end of the regular season, but he'll ultimately be held out down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether Lowe's offseason program will be significantly impacted by his injury.
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
Reds' Austin Romine: Losing work to Robinson
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have been overtaken on the depth chart at catcher by Chuckie Robinson. Both backstops could soon lose out on opportunities, as Aramis Garcia (finger) started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and could be activated from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.
Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Headed to majors
Gillaspie was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Gillaspie's last major league stint came in mid-August when he threw 1.2 scoreless innings over two appearances. This season, he's been much more effective in Baltimore -- where he has a 0.00 ERA over 6.1 innings -- compared to on the road (11.25 ERA). Keegan Akin was optioned down to Norfolk in order to make room for Gillaspie.
Orioles' Ramon Urias: Remains out Monday
Urias (neck) isn't in the lineup Monday against the Red Sox. Urias has been in and out of the lineup with spasms in his neck area since he was scratched early from Friday's game against Houston. While he sits, Rougned Odor will start at second base and bat seventh.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Slugs in important win
Merrifield went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay. Merrifield blasted a three-run bomb off lefty reliever Brooks Raley with one out in the seventh inning to give the Blue Jays a three-run lead. The second baseman has gone 6-for-14 during his last four games with two doubles and three home runs. The 33-year-old is pretty versatile as he has spent time at right field in 40 games, center field in 18 games and left field in five games in addition to his 74 games with time spent at second base.
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Takes loss Sunday
Akin (3-3) took the loss in extra innings Sunday versus the Astros, allowing four runs (three earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. Akin couldn't control things in the 11th inning as the Astros pulled ahead by four runs. Two of the runs came with Akin on the mound, while Joey Krehbiel allowed a pair of inherited runners to score. Down the stretch, Akin has faded pretty badly, allowing 16 runs (10 earned) across 11.2 innings in his last nine appearances. He has a 3.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 71:20 K:BB with two saves and three holds in 76.2 innings overall.
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Plates three runs in victory
Mullins went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple, two total runs and three total RBI in a 14-8 win against the Red Sox on Monday. Mullins set the tone early for Baltimore, smashing a 402-foot solo homer on the second pitch of the game. He was at it again in the following frame, knocking in two runs on a triple to deep center. Mullins has a modest six-game hitting streak going, and he's batting .286 (8-for-28) with two homers and eight RBI over that stretch.
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Set to return Tuesday
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Suarez (finger) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Suarez was placed on the IL on Sept. 17 due to a small fracture in the tip of his...
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Shuts down Boston
Cortes (11-4) earned the win during Sunday's 2-0 victory over Boston, allowing one hit while walking two and striking out five in six scoreless innings. Cortes pitched the whole game as rain forced the contest to go final after six frames and encountered trouble only in the fourth, when a two-out Rob Refsnyder double put runners on second and third. However, he was able to strike out Triston Casas to end the inning. The 27-year-old pitcher's game score of 72 is his highest mark since May 26, as he's continued to pitch well but hasn't gone as deep into games, averaging just under 5.2 innings during 10 second-half starts. Cortes carries a 2.56 ERA and 0.97 WHIP into his next start, scheduled against Baltimore.
Don Mattingly begins final week with Marlins in series vs. Mets
The relationship between Don Mattingly and Buck Showalter goes back more than 40 years. But this week might mark the
Red Sox bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (79-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-80, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-3, 10.47 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -131, Orioles +111; over/under...
