Jonathan Goodwin, the daredevil who nearly died last year in a stunt he performed during rehearsals for "America's Got Talent: Extreme," is convinced that he's not to blame for the horrible accident that left him paralyzed. During an Instagram Q&A on Sept. 18, a fan specifically asked the stuntman if the tragedy occurred due to an "improper setup" or a mistake on his end. Jonathan, 42, replied, "I didn't do anything wrong." Whether he blames the setup isn't known, but he clearly believes that he executed his stunt as intended. Last year, Jonathan was practicing the dangerous act he planned to perform on the reality TV show in which he hung upside down between two swinging cars while escaping from a strait jacket. Video shows Jonathan escaping but being sandwiched between the two suspended swinging vehicles. At the time of the incident, many people thought he was dead, and the outlook certainly appeared bleak. Jonathan survived but was paralyzed. He is now confined to a wheelchair.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO