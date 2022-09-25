Read full article on original website
‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver’s Limp Fans Hated Came From Drunken Night Out
Actor Dennis Weaver had a limp while playing Chester Goode in 'Gunsmoke,' which came as a result of a drunken night out.
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
SheKnows
General Hospital Stars Rocked by Casting Shock: ‘Wait… What?!’
Sometimes it’s the actors who are the last to know. As word began to spread that Chloe Lanier would be reprising her General Hospital role of Willow’s “late” twin sister, Nelle, the Emmy winner herself took to Instagram, dropping a photo and teasing, “See ya next week.”
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Charlotte Meets King George In Clip From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series
UPDATED with video: A day after releasing a first-look image of young Charlotte (see it below), Netflix has unveiled the first-look clip from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. It was unveiled during the streamer’s global Tudum fan event Saturday. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event The scene opens with Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, attempting to climb over the garden wall to escape her future fate, when she is interrupted by Young King George (Corey Mylchreest) and asks his assistance to help her over the wall “to help...
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
wonderwall.com
Daredevil paralyzed in 'AGT' stunt denies fault, plus more ICYMI celeb news
Jonathan Goodwin, the daredevil who nearly died last year in a stunt he performed during rehearsals for "America's Got Talent: Extreme," is convinced that he's not to blame for the horrible accident that left him paralyzed. During an Instagram Q&A on Sept. 18, a fan specifically asked the stuntman if the tragedy occurred due to an "improper setup" or a mistake on his end. Jonathan, 42, replied, "I didn't do anything wrong." Whether he blames the setup isn't known, but he clearly believes that he executed his stunt as intended. Last year, Jonathan was practicing the dangerous act he planned to perform on the reality TV show in which he hung upside down between two swinging cars while escaping from a strait jacket. Video shows Jonathan escaping but being sandwiched between the two suspended swinging vehicles. At the time of the incident, many people thought he was dead, and the outlook certainly appeared bleak. Jonathan survived but was paralyzed. He is now confined to a wheelchair.
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
TechRadar
How to watch Inside Man online: stream the new thriller starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci
From acclaimed TV series writer and creator Steven Moffat comes another star-studded thriller for the BBC. Inside Man brings together the stories of a death row inmate, a journalist, a maths teacher, and the vicar of a sleepy English village, to explore how murder can erupt in the most unlikely of places – and people. Below we explain how to watch Inside Man online wherever you are in the world, including how to do so for FREE!
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Tom Hanks Once Returned His Oscars Back to the Academy
Tom Hanks once revealed he had to return his Oscars to the Academy years after winning the coveted prizes.
‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’
Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
digitalspy.com
Corrie: Who else will Stephen kill?
Soap serial killers normally kill three before being arrested/bumped off themselves. I’ll have a guess at his wife and then someone with no relevance to him but a character that will be leaving in the next few months. Ryan maybe?. I also think that scaffolding outside No.1 has got...
digitalspy.com
Only 3 Soaps have ever had 20 million.plus single Viewing
They also say , that ED has Never had single episode of over 10.milion. they also say , that ED has Never had single episode of over 10.milion. Rubbish ED has been over 10m for much of its existence barring the last 12 years. sorry can't edit it meant 20.milion.Not...
"The Man From U.N.C.L.E." on TV and at the Movies
The "U.N.C.L.E." cast (from left): Leo G. Carroll, Robert Vaughn, David McCallum[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. The 1960s were many different things for many different people.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Once Explained Why He Was Worried to Transition to Movies
Actor James Arness wanted to make a transition from 'Gunsmoke' to the silver screen but had his share of concerns.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale 50th Interviews
Emmerdale have released interviews with cast members from each generation on YouTube. They were with Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle), Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle), Chris Chittell (Eric Pollard), Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet Sharma, Claire King (Kim Tate) and Frazer Hines (Joe Sugden). Chris Chittell said he tried to get Sandie Merrick to...
digitalspy.com
The Suspect ending explained as Aidan Turner's doctor discovers murderous truth
The Suspect spoilers ahead. Joe O’Loughlin (Aidan Turner) has had nothing short of an absolute nightmare over the course of The Suspect, with one death of a patient suddenly triggering a downward spiral that had him accused of being a serial killer. His picturesque life with beautiful wife Julianne...
