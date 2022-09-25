ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Women’s Tennis Concludes Tulsa Invitational with 25 Wins

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa women's tennis team ended the Tulsa Invitational at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on a strong note after adding four singles wins and four doubles wins on Sunday for 25 total individual wins. Tulsa went undefeated in doubles action and prevailed...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Golfers Place 9th at the Schooner Fall Classic

NORMAN, Okla. –– The Tulsa women's golf team finished in ninth place at the Schooner Fall Classic on Tuesday. The Hurricane carded a final round 281 for a 7-over par 847 score at the par-70 Belmar Golf Club. Sophomore Lovisa Gunnar shot a 2-under par 68 for a...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Volleyball Earns 3-0 Sweep Over Temple

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team posted 39 kills and 61 digs to win 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-13) over the Temple Owls at home in the Donald W. Reynolds Center on Sunday. The victory boosted the Golden Hurricane's record to 9-5 overall and 2-0 in American...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Montgomery Radio Show Airs Monday from 7-8 PM on Big Country 99.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. –– Tulsa head football coach Philip Montgomery will preview Saturday's home game against the Defending American Athletic Conference Champion Cincinnati Monday night on The Philip Montgomery Radio Show. The show airs on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New technology center coming to Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
moreclaremore.com

Laban Barcus: Claremore Building Contractor, Part 1

Rebecca and Laban Barcus. Photo Courtesy the Rob Melton Family. In doing a deep dive into John M. Bayless’s Cassville, Missouri, history I kept bumping into another familiar Claremore family name, that of Laban* Barcus, Great Grandfather of Rob Melton. I marveled over the connections Laban Barcus had with other significant people in Cassville, Missouri, and Claremore, Indian Territory aka Oklahoma. Mr. Barcus appeared to be the builder of choice for the rich and famous: T.M. Allen and J.W. LeCompte, in Missouri; and J.M. Bayless, W.W. Bryan, G.W. Dodd, in Indian Territory. Turns out, Mr. Barcus was a builder of renown in several fledgling pioneer communities.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former WPX Energy building opens in downtown Tulsa mostly vacant

TULSA, Okla. — A three-year construction project that had more than bump along the way had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today. The $100 million building was meant to become WPX Energy headquarters and bring in more than 200 jobs this year to Tulsa. In 2020,however, WPX merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy to avoid bankruptcy, meaning they no longer needed the 12-story tower downtown.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata-Caney Valley Still Undecided

Probably the wackiest thing that happened locally was between Nowata and Caney Valley on Friday night. The scheduled football game was not played between the Ironmen and Trojans, as the officials did not show up. After the officials failed to show both teams and schools were unable to come to an agreement on when or if the game should be played at a later date.
NOWATA, OK
News On 6

‘Reservation Dogs’ Gets Renewed For 3rd Season

"Reservation Dogs" has been renewed for a third season on Hulu. The series is about a group of Native American teenagers and is shot in Okmulgee and Tulsa. It's the first TV show to be filmed entirely in Oklahoma. The final episode of season two comes out on Wednesday, and...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

How Oklahoma's 'Stand Your Ground' Law Applies To Deadly Force

A 75-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Midtown home on Tuesday. While it's at the beginning stages of the investigation, it could potentially be a case where Oklahoma's Stand Ground Law could be applied. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office can't talk about this specific case...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate a stabbing in Forest Hills Estates

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed by his daughter in a Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene after reports of a domestic incident in the south Tulsa home. Police confirmed to FOX23 the daughter stabbed herself and then her father.
TULSA, OK
aspiremetro.com

An Eclectic Tulsa Home Tells A Story Of World Travel

Interior design is all about telling stories: the furnishings and finishes speak of times and places that are singularly significant to the occupants of the spaces. The tale told by this eclectic Tulsa house is one of world travel and old-world adventure, spoken eloquently with a modern accent. “This is the first house the couple has owned together, and they wanted it to reflect both of them,” explains interior designer Melissa Davis, whose Haven Design Studio is based in Tulsa. “They also wanted it to reflect their life together.”
TULSA, OK

