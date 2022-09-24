ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report

Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss

Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Justin Herbert News

Justin Herbert is set to be a game-time decision on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback suffered an injury during Thursday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Herbert has not been practicing at 100 percent this week. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Herbert is...
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+

Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
Davante Adams avoids 1 excuse for slow start with Raiders

After an outstanding debut with the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams has largely been kept quiet in two games since. Though the wide receiver is not making any excuses for his performance, he is clearly frustrated with how things are going. Adams admitted Monday that he has been almost constantly...
Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' down-to-the-wire win over Buccaneers

TAMPA – The Packers escaped Raymond James Stadium with a hard-fought 14-12 triumph over the Buccaneers on Sunday. 1. The drama was to be expected. It was Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady after all, right? But as both teams fought through injuries, substitutes and the scorching Florida heat, the game came down to a Tampa Bay two-point conversion with 14 seconds left.
