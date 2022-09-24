Read full article on original website
Derek Carr Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Sunday's Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 0-3 today with a 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Las Vegas never got the lead once in that game, falling into a 14-point deficit at halftime. But 14 points might as well have been 40 points for how much the Raiders offense struggled to move the ball at times.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera not happy with Jimmy Garoppolo report
Jimmy Garoppolo came close to being the Washington Commanders’ quarterback, according to an ESPN report Sunday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had worked out parameters for a trade with Washington at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. However, Garoppolo decided to have shoulder surgery, leading to the trade falling through.
Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss
Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Justin Herbert News
Justin Herbert is set to be a game-time decision on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback suffered an injury during Thursday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Herbert has not been practicing at 100 percent this week. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Herbert is...
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+
Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) expected to play in Week 3, source says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee), listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers, are expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Julio Jones (knee), also listed as questionable for the Buccaneers, will be tested in pregame warm-ups...
Chase Daniel Named Starting Quarterback: NFL World Reacts
It appears to be the Chase Daniel show in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The Chargers have reportedly announced Daniel as the team's starting quarterback on Sunday. Justin Herbert has been dealing with a ribs injury. He was reportedly set to see if he could play on Sunday. "Chase Daniel...
Davante Adams avoids 1 excuse for slow start with Raiders
After an outstanding debut with the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams has largely been kept quiet in two games since. Though the wide receiver is not making any excuses for his performance, he is clearly frustrated with how things are going. Adams admitted Monday that he has been almost constantly...
Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' down-to-the-wire win over Buccaneers
TAMPA – The Packers escaped Raymond James Stadium with a hard-fought 14-12 triumph over the Buccaneers on Sunday. 1. The drama was to be expected. It was Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady after all, right? But as both teams fought through injuries, substitutes and the scorching Florida heat, the game came down to a Tampa Bay two-point conversion with 14 seconds left.
Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse making history through first three weeks
Through three games, Stonehouse clearly has been the league's best punter, averaging nearly two yards more per punt than his closest competitor, Kansas City's Tommy Townsend. This 70-yard punt came late in the Titans' 24-22 victory over the Raiders, making it harder for Las Vegas to mount a potential tying drive.
