KITV.com

Ka'a'awa K-9 rescue facing obstacles

HONOLULU (KITV)- A dog shelter called Kaaawa K-9 Rescue has caught the attention of the Hawaiian Humane Society, after allegations of animal mistreatment appeared on line. The rescue company owner tells KITV4 a dispute with the landlord has a lot to do with the issues. She says she was denied access to the property for 3 days. A former employee says otherwise. Everyone's first priority however is the same, the safety of the dogs.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
HONOLULU, HI
imagesofoldhawaii.com

“Swillauea”

In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the ‘Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Ask an official: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You have questions for our officials, and we want to help you get answers. Residents submitted questions for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and the mayor appeared live on KITV4 Island News at 4 to answer the questions. Question: "I would like to know if you would reconsider...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kapolei woman, 27, identified as victim in deadly fall at Luakaha Falls

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed after falling from Luakaha Falls as 27-year-old Christyn Fragas of Kapolei. Fragas died after falling approximately 40 to 50 feet from Luakaha Falls in Nuuanau on Thursday, Sept. 22. The official cause and manner of her death is still pending, the ME’s office said.
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Missing swimmer off Waikiki found

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple agencies responded to a report of a missing man off Waikiki Saturday afternoon. The United States Coast Guard reported on Sunday, Sept. 25 that the Honolulu Police Department found the swimmer in good condition. The 55-year-old man was last seen swimming 30 yards off Duke Kahanamoku Beach around 4:30 p.m. Multiple […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

New details on Japan tourism as travel restrictions end Oct. 11

HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Sept. 26, Hong Kong lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions and on October 11, so will Japan. And new details have come out of Japan about the highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel. Hawaii tourism officials have been talking about both incoming and outgoing border restrictions...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian culture showcased in Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of spectators lined Kalakaua Avenue Saturday for the Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade. Many were happy to see the tradition return after a two-year hiatus. It was a procession of marching bands, traditional pa’u riders, hula halau and colorful floats — each meticulously decorated...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen OTR: SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar

SWELL Restaurant and Pool Bar at the ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is an elevated dining experience that include local-inspired dishes. For this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road, Kelly Simek sat with General Manager Matt Grauso, Executive Chef Alexandre Petard, and Area Food & Beverage Director Chase Heu to talk more about the ʻAlohilani experience.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Raised crosswalk installations scheduled to extend into Kailua, Kaneohe

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Transportation is extending raised crosswalks onto the windward side of Oahu. Construction will begin Monday, Sept. 26 in Kailua and Kaneohe. Chair of the Kailua Neighborhood Board, Bill Hicks, said pedestrian safety is an issue and priority in this area. He said he...
KAILUA, HI
seniorresource.com

Top 5 BEST Small Towns For Hawaii Retirees to Visit

If you want to get away from the buzz of tourism and big-city lights, take a stroll through some of the most scenic small towns in Hawaii. While you won’t find Honolulu on the list, you will discover some hidden gems that offer pristine beaches and unique attractions. Here are the top 5 BEST small towns for Hawaii retirees to visit!
HAWAII STATE

