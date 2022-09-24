Read full article on original website
Australian surfer Chris Davidson dies after punch outside pub
A man has faced court over the death of the former surfing champion Chris Davidson who died after being punched outside a pub on the New South Wales mid-north coast. Police said they were called to Sportsmans Way at South West Rocks just after 11pm on Saturday following reports a man had been punched in the face, fallen and hit his head on the pavement.
More names added to the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The second concert dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will take place on Tuesday - and more artists have been added to the bill
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula
Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
What Time Does ‘La Brea’ Season 2 Premiere on NBC? How to Watch Live and Online
Hold on tight! NBC’s hit sci-fi thriller La Brea is back and it’s sure to suck you in; though hopefully not into a tar pit. Last season saw the Harris family split up and struggle to come back together again when a massive hole opened up on the freeway in Los Angeles, sucking most of them into it. Miraculously, Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin) survived, along with several others, including Dr. Sam Velez (Jon Seda) and his daughter Riley (Veronica St. Clair). But with the appearance of supposedly extinct animals, they soon come to realize that...
Kerrang
The Pretty Reckless release video for acoustic version of Harley Darling
The Pretty Reckless have released a new video for their acoustic reworking of Harley Darling. Taken from the band's upcoming collection of remixes and reimaginings titled Other Worlds, Taylor Momsen and co. have stripped back Dead By Rock And Roll's closing track into something much more vulnerable. "Harley Darling is...
loudersound.com
Nic Collins signs on for Mike + The Mechanics
Nic Collins has announced that he will be touring with Mike + The Mechanics on the band's 2023 Refueled tour. Collins of course recently filled in on drums for Genesis on their recent The Last Domino? reunion tour, and is filling in for usual Mechanics drummer Gary Wallis who is unable to make next April and May's dates in the UK and Germany.
Myths Are Widely Held Beliefs That Really Aren't True — And Here Are 18 Of Them That Are Very Ingrained Into All Of Us
"That humans only use 10% of their brain. Sorry to tell you, we don't have some massive untapped potential in our brains that will turn us into super-humans, or something."
Stevie Nicks Covers Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’
Stevie Nicks released a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s legendary protest song “For What It’s Worth,” saying she always wanted to explore the song. Not to be confused with her 2011 track of the same name, the new performance features longtime collaborator Waddy Wachtel on guitar, with backing vocals from Sharon Celani. It was produced by Greg Kurstin. You can hear it below.
What Legendary Metallica Songs Would Sound Like With ‘St. Anger’ Drums
A drummer on YouTube has made a video playing classic Metallica songs, but with the drum sounds of St. Anger. Indeed, they replaced all the drums on the tracks with the ringing, open-snare drum tone of the metal legends' polarizing 2003 album. Think you can handle it? In the clip,...
Heart’s Nancy Wilson Releases New Tribute Song for Taylor Hawkins
Heart guitarist and co-vocalist Nancy Wilson has released a new tribute song for Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died at 50 in March. It's called "Amigo Amiga," after nicknames that Wilson and Hawkins had for each other, the Heart rocker explained in an interview on Monday (Sept. 26).
Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan attacks music industry "exploitation": "Think of all the people my generation has lost to addiction and suicide"
In a new interview,. Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan claims that the music industry is "designed to mess with your head"
