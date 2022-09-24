ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmitsburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mountathletics.com

Water Polo Sweeps by Mercyhurst, Gannon; Level Conference Record

EMMITSBURG, Md. (September 24, 2022) – With an 18-8 win over Mercyhurst and a 24-21 win over Gannon, Mount St. Mary's men's water polo improved to the best start in their brief history at 7-3. They also leveled their conference standing in Mid-Atlantic Water Polo with a 2-2 record.
EMMITSBURG, MD
mountathletics.com

Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Golf Place 2nd at Bucknell Invitational

Emmitsburg, Md. (September 25, 2022) – Freshmen tandem Jennifer Sorkin and Naomi Yacyshen were among the Mountaineers' top competitors at the Bucknell Invitational. Jennifer Sorkin finished in second place after three consecutive rounds of 75 with a final score of 225 (+15), while Naomi Yacyshen finished in third place with a final score of 226 (+16). The Mountaineers finished in an impressive second place with a total team score of 920 (+80).
EMMITSBURG, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ettrick, VA
City
Emmitsburg, MD
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Emmitsburg, MD
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
Washington Examiner

Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia

The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
VIRGINIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Ian could bring rain to Maryland, Tony shows when

Meteorologist Tony Pann shows when Maryland could see rain from what will be left over from Hurricane Ian. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown University#Win#Mount St Mary#Harvard#Virginia Women S Rugby
Bay Net

Fall Trout Stocking To Begin Across Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin fall trout stock in early October. The department will be stocking thousands of hatchery-raised brown, golden, and rainbow trout in select creeks, rivers, lakes, and ponds across the state. Anglers are encouraged to sign up to receive...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland's Move Over Law Expansion Takes Effect This Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Starting this Saturday, Oct. 1, Maryland's move over law will law will expand to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. According to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, warning signals include:. Hazard...
MARYLAND STATE
lafamilytravel.com

Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
DC News Now

Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Field & Stream

Feds Declare Invasive Nutria Eradicated from Maryland Coastline

According to the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), the state of Maryland is finally free from one of its most destructive invasive pests. Introduced to the Delmarva Peninsula in the 1940s for the commercial fur market, large semi-aquatic rodents known as nutria have been wreaking havoc on Maryland’s coastal ecosystem for decades. After 20 years of collaborative efforts aimed at doing away with the destructive rodent once and for all, officials with the USFWS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources say they’ve finally won the war against the orange-toothed, rat-like critter—at least on Maryland’s eastern shore.
MARYLAND STATE
WFXR

Virginia polling districts have been redrawn

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia voters should be on the lookout for notices in the mail, regarding their polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of Elections, district boundaries for federal, state, and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following a census, and this 2022 election will be the […]
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy