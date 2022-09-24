Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mountathletics.com
Water Polo Sweeps by Mercyhurst, Gannon; Level Conference Record
EMMITSBURG, Md. (September 24, 2022) – With an 18-8 win over Mercyhurst and a 24-21 win over Gannon, Mount St. Mary's men's water polo improved to the best start in their brief history at 7-3. They also leveled their conference standing in Mid-Atlantic Water Polo with a 2-2 record.
mountathletics.com
Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Golf Place 2nd at Bucknell Invitational
Emmitsburg, Md. (September 25, 2022) – Freshmen tandem Jennifer Sorkin and Naomi Yacyshen were among the Mountaineers' top competitors at the Bucknell Invitational. Jennifer Sorkin finished in second place after three consecutive rounds of 75 with a final score of 225 (+15), while Naomi Yacyshen finished in third place with a final score of 226 (+16). The Mountaineers finished in an impressive second place with a total team score of 920 (+80).
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall In Florida this week with Maryland impact expected
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to a Category 2 Monday afternoon. The storm is approaching Cuba and will move into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next day or two. The path of the storm will take it over very warm waters of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
Wbaltv.com
Ian could bring rain to Maryland, Tony shows when
Meteorologist Tony Pann shows when Maryland could see rain from what will be left over from Hurricane Ian. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||
WTOP
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
Wbaltv.com
New games and promotions from the Maryland Lottery
It's time to take a look at what's new with the Maryland Lottery. Joining us is Roz Lane who has more on their new scratch-offs, Powerball promotions and Ravens inspired games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Fall Trout Stocking To Begin Across Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin fall trout stock in early October. The department will be stocking thousands of hatchery-raised brown, golden, and rainbow trout in select creeks, rivers, lakes, and ponds across the state. Anglers are encouraged to sign up to receive...
WBOC
Maryland's Move Over Law Expansion Takes Effect This Saturday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Starting this Saturday, Oct. 1, Maryland's move over law will law will expand to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. According to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, warning signals include:. Hazard...
lafamilytravel.com
Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
Feds Declare Invasive Nutria Eradicated from Maryland Coastline
According to the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), the state of Maryland is finally free from one of its most destructive invasive pests. Introduced to the Delmarva Peninsula in the 1940s for the commercial fur market, large semi-aquatic rodents known as nutria have been wreaking havoc on Maryland’s coastal ecosystem for decades. After 20 years of collaborative efforts aimed at doing away with the destructive rodent once and for all, officials with the USFWS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources say they’ve finally won the war against the orange-toothed, rat-like critter—at least on Maryland’s eastern shore.
WSET
National gas prices increase after 14 weeks, Virginia prices drop a nickel
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's the end of a 14-week streak of declining gas prices across the country, but for Virginians, the cost per gallon is still down a nickel over the past week, according to AAA. On September 22 AAA said the national gas prices went up by...
Wbaltv.com
Red Cross crews, supplies from Maryland already en route to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
Red Cross crews from Maryland are already en route to Florida to provide help as Hurricane Ian nears. The Red Cross said it's working night and day to set up the relief operation and ensure tens of thousands of people in the potential path of this storm have access to emergency shelter.
Maryland didn’t want the H2Oi car rally there, so deadly event came to N.J.
The muscle car mayhem that claimed two lives in Wildwood on Saturday night started innocently enough more than a decade ago around Ocean City, Maryland, when a group of Volkswagen and Audi lovers gathered to celebrate the beauty of the water-cooled engine. That initial gathering, held around 2010, was relatively...
Virginia polling districts have been redrawn
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia voters should be on the lookout for notices in the mail, regarding their polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of Elections, district boundaries for federal, state, and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following a census, and this 2022 election will be the […]
Comments / 0