Let’s get a better sense of this Week Five matchup. Picture a jet headed straight for the clouds at 150 miles per hour. Maybe there’s some doubt that you’ll get off the ground on time after the old pilot gets everyone into the cabin abnormally slow.ly But with how smooth the plane’s takeoff has been, you wonder if a human’s even controlling that thing. Now picture an asteroid hurtling to the ground at twice the speed. I’ll let you guess who’s who.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO