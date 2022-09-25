ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Down St. Thomas, 13-10

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa softball team defeated St. Thomas University, 13-10, on Sunday at Pearl Field in a 10-inning exhibition. The Hawkeyes pitched by committee again, with a new arm in the circle for innings one through nine. Fifth-year pitcher Breanna Vasquez got the start...
IOWA CITY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties

The 2021 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: The first freeze is coming

(FOX 9) - Last week we saw highs in the 90s, and now this week, the first fall freeze is likely for at least some of us. Welcome to Minnesota! Now, it may seem a bit early for this, but it's not. It probably just feels that way because of how incredibly warm the first two-thirds of September was. For areas generally north of Interstate 94, this is right on target.
MINNESOTA STATE
herecomestheguide.com

11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul

Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?

One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday

(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again

In 2018, I traveled 4,000 miles to interview a man named Victor Befera about our shared hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota. Vic was 92 then. He’s still kicking at 96. Though he spent most of his life as a successful newspaper and marketing man in northern California, Vic grew up on the Mesabi Iron Range in […] The post Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HIBBING, MN
boreal.org

Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota

Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
COOK COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Climate justice: Let’s not let white privilege be a barrier to solving the climate crisis

At this point, every one of us has experienced the impacts of climate change, whether it was the smoke from wildfires blanketing Minnesota last summer or the oppressive heat earlier this summer. We are all vulnerable to climate change harms, but the truth is some people are more vulnerable than others. And to build the kind of Minnesota in which we all thrive, we need to address these inequities.
MINNESOTA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lunds & Byerlys to open a new St. Paul store this week

A new Lunds & Byerlys store is slated to open Thursday in the Highland Bridge development in St. Paul, Minnesota. The new location replaces an existing store in nearby Highland Park, which will remain open until Thursday, the grocer said. The Highland Bridge Lunds & Byerlys market is 51,000-square-feet, 20%...
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Reasons For Apollo and Tech Bathroom Policy

Tech and Apollo High Schools have implemented a e-hall pass system for bathroom use during the school day this school year. Apollo High School Principal Justin Skaalerud and St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON. Skaalerud explained the e-hall pass system has been running at the Junior Highs for a few years now. He says it eliminates the paper pass system and allows students to use the computers, they have been issued, to obtain passes that way.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

