Rescuers in Kenya carried a small child out of a collapsed building outside the city’s capital of Nairobi. It was some good news to come from what officials say is a tragic situation. A mother and two of her children were found dead in the rubble. At the time the governor said rescuers knew of more people trapped and were working to get to them before it was too late. Now officials are investigating what led the building to collapse. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO