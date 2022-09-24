Read full article on original website
8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame
“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Woman Robbed of Jewelry and Cash at Gunpoint as Witness Watched in Los Angeles
Frightening video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint, while a witness can only watch helplessly. The LAPD says it happened around 11 a.m. in a public parking garage downtown. The manager of the building told KCBS that just weeks ago, another scary incident took place at the same shopping center. A group of suspects raided a jewelry store and smashed glass cases, hoping to rob the place. He says they were unable to break through. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
NYC restaurant owner robbed at gunpoint begs leaders to take criminals off the streets
As crime rates continue to tick up in liberal-run New York City, one small business owner who was robbed at gunpoint earlier this year is calling on local leaders to "step in" and take action to stop violent crime. "We need our leaders to step in and to keep the...
New York City Carriage Horse Owner Accused of Forging Collapsed Horse’s Age
The carriage driver whose horse collapses on the streets of New York City is being accused of lying about the animal's age. Colm McKeever is facing accusations that he tried to pass off the horse, Ryder, as 13 years old. Officials say the horse is actually 26 years old. Based on a standard identification chart, Ryder's tattoo indicates he was born in 1996. A horse rescuer says even if a horse does not have a tattooed number, an expert can estimate its age by examining its teeth.
Child Rescued From Collapsed Building in Kenya Where Woman and 2 Children Died
Rescuers in Kenya carried a small child out of a collapsed building outside the city’s capital of Nairobi. It was some good news to come from what officials say is a tragic situation. A mother and two of her children were found dead in the rubble. At the time the governor said rescuers knew of more people trapped and were working to get to them before it was too late. Now officials are investigating what led the building to collapse. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
