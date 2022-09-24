Read full article on original website
gomocs.com
RECAP: Women’s Golf Earns Strong Finish at Vandy
FRANKLIN, Tenn.---It was a weekend of opportunity for the Chattanooga Mocs women's golf team. The ladies did not disappoint coming in sixth against a power-packed 14-team field. It ended with a 294 today to complete the 3-day, 54-hole Mason Rudolph Championships at 873 (+9). The sixth-place finish was just behind...
gomocs.com
GAME WEEK: Week 5 is Rail Rivalry Time
CHATTANOOGA---The 10th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs and ETSU Bucs get reacquainted this week in what is now dubbed the "Rail Rivalry". The Rail, dubbed the most prestigious railroad tie in sports, goes to the winner and has lavishly resided in McKenzie Arena since October 17, 2019. The winner also gets a much-needed...
atozsports.com
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff
LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
gomocs.com
RECAP: Men’s Golf Puts Together Solid 36 Holes
SAPPHIRE, N.C.---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team are tied for fourth place after 36 holes Monday at the J.T. Poston Invitational. The lads opened with 288 over the first 18 and closed with 286 in the afternoon. "There was a lot of good stuff today," Coach Blaine Woodruff shared after...
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea, Commodores 'frustrated' after blowout loss to No. 2 Alabama
No. 2 Alabama humbled Vanderbilt on Saturday night in a 55-3 beatdown, as the Commodores were overmatched in every aspect of the game for just about the entire game. This is not the first time that the Crimson Tide have thumped the black and gold — and it certainly won't be the last — but the 'Dores will not have a good taste in their mouths heading into the bye week ahead of their next game against Ole Miss on Oct. 8.
Ex-Texas football HC Charlie Strong embarrassed in first half by MTSU
One of the more surprising results from the first half of any college football game in Week 4 involved former Texas football head coach Charlie Strong (now the co-defensive coordinator in Coral Gables) and the No. 25 ranked Miami Hurricanes. Strong’s defensive unit, along with fellow co-defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, wasn’t supposed to be put to the test this weekend against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at home on Sep. 24.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami's epic disaster of a play will remind fans of Chad Morris' horrible play-calling
Miami is in a heap of trouble against Middle Tennessee State, and part of the problem is plays like this where the Hurricanes ran into each other in the backfield. Trailing 31-17 after 3 quarters, but that was after Romello Brinson managed to stay up right despite taking a serious blow from running back and teammate Thaddius Franklin Jr. It brought back memories for some fans of Chad Morris’ horrendous play calling at Arkansas when the Razorbacks in 2018 had a pair of players run into each one in a similar way.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in stands of Middle Tennessee State-Miami game
Miami fans frustrated by the way the Hurricanes played on Saturday against Middle Tennessee State allowed it to affect their emotions in the stands. At least 3 fans were seen fighting and wrestling with each other including a double headlock and a haymaker during the brawl. The Hurricanes were stopped...
gomocs.com
PREVIEW: Men’s Golf Heads to NC Mountains for 2nd Event
STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team heads east into the Smoky Mountains for tournament No. 2 on the 2022-23 season. The J.T. Poston Invitational awaits as the Mocs sprinter brings the defending champion home to the Country Club of Sapphire Valley.
How Much Middle Tennessee Was Paid to Play Miami at Home
The Blue Raiders left Miami with a victory and plenty of money as well.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
Tennessee community college enrollment drops
Enrollment at Tennessee's network of 13 community colleges is lower than it's been in more than 30 years. The statewide headcount dropped to 70,313 students this fall, continuing a pandemic-era decline. That is the system's lowest enrollment since 1990, and a drop of more than 18,000 students in just three...
KFVS12
Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
Advocate for gender rights pushes back on Vanderbilt clinic controversy
The fallout continues over a conservative blogger's post about Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Transgender Health Clinic.
Tennessee Couple Gets Married At Hospital In Emotional Ceremony
The couple moved up their wedding date so the bride's mother could see the special ceremony.
wvlt.tv
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
