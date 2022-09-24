Read full article on original website
247Sports
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State: What to watch
The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
247Sports
Late Kick: NC State could upset Clemson in week 5
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 5 matchup between NC State and Clemson.
barbend.com
Train Arms Like Shaun Clarida for a Striated Pump
If you’ve ever wanted arms like the former 212 Olympia champion “The Giant Killer” Shaun Clarida, a video posted to his YouTube channel on Sept. 19, 2022, might draw your attention. During an intense, high-volume arm pump session following a Better Bodies Photo Shoot at Destination Dallas Gym in Dallas, TX, Clarida walks through what it takes to have Olympia-level guns.
247Sports
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
Is there another grasshopper invasion brewing in the valley?
There have been reports of an increased grasshopper presence which has many worried we’re in for another round, similar to the grasshopper invasion of 2019.
matadornetwork.com
The 10 Best Las Vegas Speakeasies and Hidden Bars (and How To Get In)
The marketing says “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” but it’s pretty damn hard to keep a secret in this city. And that’s just as true for the hyped spots as it is the Las Vegas speakeasies and hidden bars. To be clear from the...
Bringing Fast and Fresh Back
Las Vegas(KLAS)-At Farmer Boys, the customer is always right! And they brought back, by popular demand, some classic, limited edition items to the menu. Jose Navarro joins Roqui Theus with a taste of the menu.
news3lv.com
How to celebrate National Coffee Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is officially here, and September is winding down however, in just a few days, we will be celebrating National Coffee Day. Joining us to share some ideas to elevate your coffee game is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
Opening at ARIA’s Proper Eats Food Hall: Wexler’s Deli
It’s the first Wexler’s Deli outside Los Angeles
vegas24seven.com
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS. Monday through Thursday in October, guests who earn up to 1,800 points on slots, video reels or video poker will receive a weekly gift and keep their points. Earn and redeem all four weekly gifts and receive a bonus gift of $100 free play.
‘Oasis’ strategy: Landscaping that cools and saves water, DRI study shows
A study released by the Desert Research Institute suggests that there's a middle-ground to water savings that could influence landscaping decisions in Las Vegas and other desert communities.
cohaitungchi.com
12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble
I'm dazzled by Las Vegas. You are reading: Things to do in the arts district las vegas | 12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble. I love its lopsided sense of scale and its commitment to nonstop indulgence. Like all good things, though, I can usually only manage Vegas in small doses. After a day or two losing dollars on roulette and drinking too many watered-down cocktails, I find myself looking for something … else. A way to recharge, or just find some respite from the crowds and the neon.
Las Vegas home prices: Selling high? Where are you planning to buy low?
When you sell your house to cash in the current housing market, you better have a plan. You have to live somewhere, and unless it's your mom's basement, you're either looking at another house payment -- or rent.
8newsnow.com
Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
8newsnow.com
Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
Lucky visitor hits $110K jackpot at The Orleans
A lucky Las Vegas visitor is starting their weekend off right after hitting a $110K Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino on Wednesday.
nypressnews.com
These old boots became part of a very big story at the Las Vegas music festival shooting
Watch the new Paramount+ docu-series “11 Minutes” — a story of humanity and survival, told through emotional firsthand accounts and never-before-seen footage of the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Streaming Sept. 27 only on Paramount+. Five years ago, my life changed forever. And when it...
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
KTNV
Expect Traffic near T-Mobile Arena during iHeart Radio Music Festival
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two-day iHeart Radio Music festival kicks off tonight at T-mobile Arena, with day and night performances. Heavy traffic is expected in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid traveling near T-mobile Arena Friday and Saturday during peak traffic times, and to use an alternate route around streets like Tropicana Ave., Frank Sinatra Drive, and the I-15 North and South near Tropicana Avenue.
Tony Hsieh’s brother accused of supplying former Zappos CEO with nitrous oxide, says Las Vegas entrepreneur’s room was filthy, court documents claim
Lawyers for a friend of late Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh allege Hsieh’s brother provided him with canisters of nitrous oxide and purchased luxury items after his death, according to court documents.
