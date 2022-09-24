ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 N.C. State: What to watch

The Textile Bowl and continued control of ACC Atlantic Division destiny will be at stake in front of the eyes of the nation on Saturday, Oct. 1 when the No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 10 NC State Wolfpack on ABC's Saturday Night Football. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
CLEMSON, SC
barbend.com

Train Arms Like Shaun Clarida for a Striated Pump

If you’ve ever wanted arms like the former 212 Olympia champion “The Giant Killer” Shaun Clarida, a video posted to his YouTube channel on Sept. 19, 2022, might draw your attention. During an intense, high-volume arm pump session following a Better Bodies Photo Shoot at Destination Dallas Gym in Dallas, TX, Clarida walks through what it takes to have Olympia-level guns.
DALLAS, TX
8 News Now

Bringing Fast and Fresh Back

Las Vegas(KLAS)-At Farmer Boys, the customer is always right! And they brought back, by popular demand, some classic, limited edition items to the menu. Jose Navarro joins Roqui Theus with a taste of the menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to celebrate National Coffee Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is officially here, and September is winding down however, in just a few days, we will be celebrating National Coffee Day. Joining us to share some ideas to elevate your coffee game is Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA UPDATED PROPERTY LISTINGS. Monday through Thursday in October, guests who earn up to 1,800 points on slots, video reels or video poker will receive a weekly gift and keep their points. Earn and redeem all four weekly gifts and receive a bonus gift of $100 free play.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble

I'm dazzled by Las Vegas. You are reading: Things to do in the arts district las vegas | 12 things to do in Las Vegas when you don't want to gamble. I love its lopsided sense of scale and its commitment to nonstop indulgence. Like all good things, though, I can usually only manage Vegas in small doses. After a day or two losing dollars on roulette and drinking too many watered-down cocktails, I find myself looking for something … else. A way to recharge, or just find some respite from the crowds and the neon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Expect Traffic near T-Mobile Arena during iHeart Radio Music Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two-day iHeart Radio Music festival kicks off tonight at T-mobile Arena, with day and night performances. Heavy traffic is expected in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid traveling near T-mobile Arena Friday and Saturday during peak traffic times, and to use an alternate route around streets like Tropicana Ave., Frank Sinatra Drive, and the I-15 North and South near Tropicana Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV

