'Our boys played really well': Undefeated Durfee boys soccer holds off Bridgewater-Raynham
FALL RIVER — It was too close for comfort for Tiberio Melo and the Durfee boys soccer team on Tuesday. The Hilltoppers scored three goals in the first 26 minutes before Melo decided to pull his frontline starters and goalkeeper for other players to see varsity action. That was...
Undefeated Cohasset High field hockey embracing life on the road with win over Scituate
SCITUATE – The Cohasset High field hockey team may be called the Skippers, but so far they’ve been road warriors. With their home field being redone, Cohasset has been practicing and playing every game on the road. Despite the inconvenience, Monday's 2-1 win against Scituate means the Skippers are still undefeated at 4-0 and looking far ahead. ...
Eastern League Championship One Win Away For Somerset After Early Onslaught
Bridgewater, New Jersey – With their backs against the wall, the Somerset Patriots staved off elimination with a 9-2 defeat of the Erie SeaWolves at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night to move within one win of being crowned Eastern League Champions. The winner-take-all third game of the Eastern...
Westhill girls soccer gains 3-1 win over Marcellus
CENTRAL NEW YORK – In a week where the Skaneateles girls soccer team planted itself at no. 2 in the first state Class B rankings of the fall, it had […]
Ex-Hillhouse hoop standout Kaseem Johnson named head boys basketball coach at Amistad
Another member of the Hillhouse boys basketball coaching fraternity has landed a varsity head coaching job. And he remains in the Elm City. Kaseem Johnson, a former standout player and assistant with the Academics, has taken over as head coach at Amistad in New Haven. This is the first head position for Johnson, 35, who graduated from Hillhouse in 2004.
West Genesee boys soccer earns 1-0 win over Liverpool
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Back-to-back defeats to Baldwinsville and Rochester Aquinas had halted the early momentum built up by the West Genesee boys soccer team. Intent on getting it back, […]
New Hartford girls soccer extends unbeaten streak with win over state-ranked West Genesee
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite bad field conditions and a nearly 45-minute weather delay, New Hartford (9-0-1) was able to extend its unbeaten streak to 47 games with its 3-0 win over West Genesee (5-2-1). The Spartans’ streak is now tied for the fourth longest in state history. The...
Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer sweeps past C-NS, Liverpool
ONONDAGA COUNTY – With no one standing out early this season in the SCAC Metro division, the Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer team still had ample time to reestablish its place at the top of the standings. And the Hornets began that quest last Wednesday night at Bragman Stadium, where its...
Girls Volleyball Snapshot: Frontier, Amherst leading competitive Eastern League & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls volleyball league snapshots on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the Super 7 and rankings at the bottom of the article.
