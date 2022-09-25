ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
milb.com

Eastern League Championship One Win Away For Somerset After Early Onslaught

Bridgewater, New Jersey – With their backs against the wall, the Somerset Patriots staved off elimination with a 9-2 defeat of the Erie SeaWolves at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night to move within one win of being crowned Eastern League Champions. The winner-take-all third game of the Eastern...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seawolves#The Somerset Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy