ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Lori Harvey Recaps Her NYFW With A Fashionable IG Reel

By Sharde Gillam
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtSnh_0i9Sl2yD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19o6u6_0i9Sl2yD00

Source: Gotham / Getty


It’s official: Lori Harvey won New York Fashion Week! The starlet turned heads with every look she wore and left no crumbs when she stepped onto the scene for each night of the fashionable week.

Lori’s talented stylist, Elly Karamoh, took to the starlet’s style up a notch for New York Fashion week and we absolutely loved every single look! From her appearance at the Michael Kors fashion show where she rocked an all grey Michael Kors mini dress and oversized bubble coat trench coat to absolute perfection, to her green bubble coat that she wore as a mini dress and every look in between, the social media influencer served face, body and fashion goals with each style and certainly earned her place among one of our favorite fashionistas!

To recap her stunning and successful New York Fashion Week, the entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a recap IG Reel of all of her looks and all of the hard work that went into creating her style with behind the scenes clips that showed her stylist and glam squad getting her ready to shut the week down.

“NYFW Recap The energy in the city during fashion week is unmatched. I had soooo much fun! Every show I attended was incredible and I’m happy I got to see all my people BIG BIG shout out to my team for KILLING IT and always holding me down, I love you guys to the moon and back. Couldn’t do it without y’all Next stop…? ,” she captioned the fun recap Reel. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

Lori definitely brought the energy to NYFW and to this recap video! We can’t wait to see what she shuts down next!

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Lori Harvey
The Independent

Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show

Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week.In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.But when Wintour walks to the other side of the catwalk to greet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Trends#Fashion Influencer#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Madonna Hangs With Kids Lourdes, 25, & Rocco, 22, During Night Out In NYC: Photos

When the Queen of Pop returned to New York City for New York Fashion Week, she had two of her princes and princesses by her side. Madonna, sporting stunning copper hair, visited the upscale Carbone restaurant on Wednesday (Sept. 14), along with her son, Rocco Ritchie, and daughter, Lourdes Leon. Madonna, 64, wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a bustier top, long silk pants, a chic jacket, and a ribbon tied tightly around her neck. She accessorized the look with a black headband, purple-lensed glasses, and a ton of sparkle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

One of the Biggest Trends at NYFW Didn’t Involve Clothes

Beyoncé was everywhere during New York Fashion Week. Well, her voice at least. While there were plenty of trends emerging throughout the week—Rapunzel-length hair, skirts over pants, monochromatic styling—perhaps the biggest and most zeitgeist-y did not involve clothes at all. It was more of a soundtrack, a soundscape, and a mood all rolled into one. Beyoncé’s ballroom-inspired album, Renaissance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Touch Weekly

Kim Kardashian Stunned on the Runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week Show: Photos

Ciao, Kim. Kim Kardashian turned heads as she strutted down the catwalk to take a bow at the Dolce & Gabbana runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday, September 24. The Kardashians star, 41, slayed in a sparkling black spaghetti strap, floor-length dress as she made her grand entrance down the runway. Her silhouette was the first sighting before the lights revealed the stunning ensemble the designers chose for her.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Chicly Suits Up in All-Black Outfit With Leather Gloves & Loafers for Dennis Basso’s NYFW Show

Kris Jenner had an all-black moment while attending the Dennis Basso show for The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12 in New York City. The businesswoman wore an all-black blazer suit to the NYFW event on Monday night. She added a solid black crewneck tee underneath the blazer, and kept it in monochrome with black loafers and a pair of glossy black leather gloves.  Kris Jenner and Fern Mallis attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. To accessorize, she went with black sunglasses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy