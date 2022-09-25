ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

gwinnettprepsports.com

No. 4 Michigan visits Iowa, ‘Where top-5 teams go to die’

Michigan heads to Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday undefeated and ranked No. 4. Yet, in a way, the Wolverines feel like an underdog against unranked Iowa. The Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0) have a history of knocking off highly-ranked opponents that pay a visit.
IOWA CITY, IA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Florida, South Carolina, others moving games due to Hurricane Ian

The threat of Hurricane Ian caused several sporting events from Florida to South Carolina to make new plans Tuesday. South Carolina moved up its Week 5 college football game against visiting South Carolina State from Saturday at noon ET to Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.
ORANGEBURG, SC
gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Bella Teems grand slam highlights Mountain View victory

LAWRENCEVILLE — Bella Teems’ grand slam home run and five RBIs powered Mountain View’s softball team to a 15-0 win over Central Gwinnett in Region 8-AAAAAAA play Monday. Chloe Jones and Kaylee Tullis had two RBIs each for the Bears, while Monse Hernandez, Hanna Evens, Riley Ashby and Gracie Camp added an RBI apiece.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

