• Week 5 marks the first-ever meeting between Florida and Eastern Washington on the gridiron. • The Gators have played 88 total games against FCS opponents, owning a 67-17-4 record (.784). • Florida has won six-straight games vs. the FCS and is 21-1 against FCS opponents since 1981. • Florida...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO