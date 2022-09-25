ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills

Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
utdailybeacon.com

Lovett leads offense, Lady Vols sweep Texas A&M

Tennessee volleyball swept Texas A&M on Sunday (26-24, 25-17, 26-24) in Reed Arena. Tennessee moved to 8-7 (2-1) on the year. The Lady Vols’ offense was led by sophomore Erykah Lovett. Lovett tallied 18 kills, swung .441% and also had 10 digs. Senior Morgahn Fingall also had a good day for Tennessee, hitting .355% with 15 kills.
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols fall in five-set thriller

The Lady Vols lost in their first match of the weekend versus Texas A&M in five sets (19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 16-18) at Reed Arena on Saturday. Despite the loss on Saturday, Tennessee’s offense came alive. The Lady Vols tied their season high in kills as a team with 60. They hit .276% for the match.
floridagators.com

UF-Eastern Washington Game Status

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin provided fans with an update Monday morning on social media regarding this upcoming Saturday's football game between the Gators and Eastern Washington. "Currently, Saturday's football game between UF-Eastern Washington is scheduled as planned," Stricklin said. "The UAA is working with...
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols start off fall ball with win over Pfeiffer

Fall ball returned for 2022 on Sunday with Tennessee softball beating Pfeiffer University 21-3 in a 9-inning exhibition game at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. After their season ended back in June at the hands of Oregon State in the Knoxville Regional finals the Lady Vols were red hot to begin their 8-game fall schedule.
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
wvlt.tv

Cruze Farm receives glowing review from Barstool

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In town for the University of Tennessee’s game against Florida, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy tried one of Knoxville’s most iconic restaurants, Cruze Farm. What started out as a pizza review turned into much more. Portnoy gave Cruze Farm’s pizza an above-average ranking of...
wvlt.tv

Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
wvlt.tv

Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public’s help in finding three people who are believed to be in the Knoxville area. ETVCS officials are trying to find Lionel Pierson and Melanie Robertson regarding a long-term missing person case. Pierson, who also...
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that out! Take it here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Officers responded to the shooting at El Pulpo Loco on Alcoa Highway around 2:30 a.m., officials said. A gunshot victim was found...
