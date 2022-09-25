Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: Tennessee has been 'back' before. But this time, it's different
We’ve been here before, you know. Shouting paradigm change from the rooftops, and soaking in the glory of vanquishing the tormentor. Now that Tennessee has proven it can once again beat Florida, what’s ahead for a program that 2 years ago was given up for dead?. “This was...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU
No.8 Tennessee (4-0,1-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge in twelve days for a battle on the bayou against LSU (3-1, 1-0), and the kick time and TV station has been announced. The Vols and Tigers will play at 11 am central time on ESPN. Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and the ...
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from Florida’s Road Loss to Tennessee
Breaking down the good, the bad and the ugly from Florida’s road loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.
Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit
Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued to be a frequent visitor to campus, despite the cross country distance factor. Iamaleava returned to Tennessee on Saturday for his second game day visit. Following the trip, ...
Vols 'Set the Bar High' For Coveted OL Vysen Lang on Official Visit
Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang is among the nation's top offensive line prospects, and he made his way to Knoxville over the weekend for his first official visit of the recruiting cycle. Lang details the trip with Volunteer Country. Lang started the official visit on Friday by ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit praises Tennessee fans for outstanding showing at College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit praised Tennessee’s passionate fans following ESPN’s College Gameday stop in Knoxville. The show went to Knoxville before the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida, which the Vols won 38-33 for the first time since 2016. Herbstreit has been with College Gameday since 1996 and has been...
utdailybeacon.com
Lovett leads offense, Lady Vols sweep Texas A&M
Tennessee volleyball swept Texas A&M on Sunday (26-24, 25-17, 26-24) in Reed Arena. Tennessee moved to 8-7 (2-1) on the year. The Lady Vols’ offense was led by sophomore Erykah Lovett. Lovett tallied 18 kills, swung .441% and also had 10 digs. Senior Morgahn Fingall also had a good day for Tennessee, hitting .355% with 15 kills.
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols fall in five-set thriller
The Lady Vols lost in their first match of the weekend versus Texas A&M in five sets (19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 16-18) at Reed Arena on Saturday. Despite the loss on Saturday, Tennessee’s offense came alive. The Lady Vols tied their season high in kills as a team with 60. They hit .276% for the match.
floridagators.com
UF-Eastern Washington Game Status
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin provided fans with an update Monday morning on social media regarding this upcoming Saturday's football game between the Gators and Eastern Washington. "Currently, Saturday's football game between UF-Eastern Washington is scheduled as planned," Stricklin said. "The UAA is working with...
earnthenecklace.com
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
utdailybeacon.com
Lady Vols start off fall ball with win over Pfeiffer
Fall ball returned for 2022 on Sunday with Tennessee softball beating Pfeiffer University 21-3 in a 9-inning exhibition game at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. After their season ended back in June at the hands of Oregon State in the Knoxville Regional finals the Lady Vols were red hot to begin their 8-game fall schedule.
23-Year-Old Man Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knoxville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported in downtown Knoxville on Sunday morning. The officials reported that a 23-year-old man was [..]
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm receives glowing review from Barstool
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In town for the University of Tennessee’s game against Florida, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy tried one of Knoxville’s most iconic restaurants, Cruze Farm. What started out as a pizza review turned into much more. Portnoy gave Cruze Farm’s pizza an above-average ranking of...
wvlt.tv
Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
wvlt.tv
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public’s help in finding three people who are believed to be in the Knoxville area. ETVCS officials are trying to find Lionel Pierson and Melanie Robertson regarding a long-term missing person case. Pierson, who also...
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
Knoxville man charged with 11 car burglaries in Maryville
A Knoxville man has been arrested in connection to a series of car break-ins in Maryville and Blount County Sheriff's Office investigators seek a second individual who may have more information on the crimes.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Officers responded to the shooting at El Pulpo Loco on Alcoa Highway around 2:30 a.m., officials said. A gunshot victim was found...
