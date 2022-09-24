Read full article on original website
A look inside the newly-renovated Aurora Theatre
Operating under new ownership since February, The Aurora Theatre in East Aurora has been in the progress of getting some luxurious upgrades, which movie-goers can expect to see this Friday upon reopen.
Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
buffalorising.com
Waterfront Watch: Grand Island Hotel Going Residential
A struggling Radisson Hotel could have a residential future. Salt Lake City-based J.B. Earl Company and Michael J. Conroe of Elev8 Architecture are teaming up on a $25 million project to convert the Radisson hotel at 100 Whitehaven Road on Grand Island into apartments. The 12-acre site is located on the Niagara River.
Harvest and Hops Festival in Niagara County
It's the best that fall has to offer in Niagara County. The annual Harvest and Hops Festival wrapped up on Sunday along Center Street in Lewiston on Sunday.
Newfane's Gordie Harper's Bazaar to close its doors — possibly for good
NEWFANE, N.Y. — A longtime Niagara County restaurant is shutting its doors, at least for now. Gordie Harper’s Bazaar will close Jan. 1, 25 years after owner Gordon Harper opened the restaurant/shop at 3333 Lockport-Olcott Road. Harper, now 88, has been ready to retire for a few years,...
Russo brothers developing $35M, 144-unit Hamburg apartment complex
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Pleasant Creek subdivision in Hamburg is getting a new neighbor – an apartment complex developed by the same two brothers who started the 109-lot subdivision. Jeff and Joseph Russo are building a 144-unit, $35 million complex — the Village at Cedar Valley — that...
Popular WNY Restaurant is Closing Soon But Could Reopen
We're getting towards the end of the year and for the most part, it's felt normal at restaurants and bars in Western New York. COVID-19 is still there but there are no current restrictions as the food service industry in the Buffalo region tries to make up for the closures in 2020 and 2021.
Farm-to-school program in Hamburg Central School District
To make the program even more exciting, the school district is hosting its third annual Jr. Chef Challenge!
Developer Angelo Natale plans 12-story residential tower on Niagara
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Angelo Natale, one of the first developers to build on a gateway stretch of Niagara Street, wants to build a second residential tower, up to 12 stories. Depending on final design, the Crescendo Tower could have up to 80 market-rate apartments and 10 condos. The tower would connect to Natale's Crescendo building, which opened in 2018, by a weather-protected walkway between the sixth floor of both buildings. Plans call for the tower to be developed on the roof of the Crescendo parking garage.
Angola mulling changes to open container laws
The Village of Angola is attempting to follow suit with other municipalities like the Town of Evans and Village of East Aurora with changes to its open container laws, allowing people to be able to consume alcohol in public. Read more here:
Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?
Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
Nearing the end but the soggy story lingers through Wednesday
What was soggy Sunday will be followed up with more rain and the potential for some flooding across much of the Buffalo and Western New York region.
Fire in Lockport Tuesday morning
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire was reported by police in Lockport early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on Washburn Street with road closures between Spaulding Street and Genesee Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
wnypapers.com
Autumn and local history on display at Kelly's Country Store
The colors, produce and fun of autumn were celebrated last weekend with a fall festival at Kelly’s Country Store. Children enjoyed pony rides, as well as opportunities to feed llamas and other animals, as well as to view turtles, snapping dragons and assorted creatures. Food trucks offered a variety of foods for sale for all visitors.
New York State Police Make Multiple Arrests In WNY For Theft, Drugs, And More
New York State Police Troopers have been pretty busy here in Western New York, arresting multiple people for a variety of crimes. Here's the arrest round-up for the past week:. Lockport Man Arrested By NYSP For Larceny And Controlled Substance. On September 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested...
rochesterfirst.com
Attention backyard gardeners: Changes coming to the frost/freeze program this season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Changes are coming to the frost/freeze program this fall with an experiment the National Weather Service in Buffalo is joining in alongside all other offices in New York State as well as New England. What exactly is the frost/freeze program?. The frost/freeze program goes back...
Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
Bridge closure on Route 5 to start Friday
The westbound (outbound) bridge will be closed for paving work.
Closure of bridge on Route 5 scheduled for Friday and Saturday
NYSDOT announced the Route 5 bridge over Tifft Street will be closed to westbound (outbound) traffic from 7 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday for paving work.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Voyaging ahead after nearly sinking, what's next for USS The Sullivans?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We all remember the images of the USS The Sullivans slowly sinking, while we all waited on baited breath as crews worked endlessly to pump out what would end up being 1 million gallons of water from the ship. Now, the ship is righted, floating tall, and sharing her stories with those who climb aboard.
