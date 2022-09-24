ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Falls, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Waterfront Watch: Grand Island Hotel Going Residential

A struggling Radisson Hotel could have a residential future. Salt Lake City-based J.B. Earl Company and Michael J. Conroe of Elev8 Architecture are teaming up on a $25 million project to convert the Radisson hotel at 100 Whitehaven Road on Grand Island into apartments. The 12-acre site is located on the Niagara River.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
City
West Falls, NY
#New Deal#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
2 On Your Side

Developer Angelo Natale plans 12-story residential tower on Niagara

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Angelo Natale, one of the first developers to build on a gateway stretch of Niagara Street, wants to build a second residential tower, up to 12 stories. Depending on final design, the Crescendo Tower could have up to 80 market-rate apartments and 10 condos. The tower would connect to Natale's Crescendo building, which opened in 2018, by a weather-protected walkway between the sixth floor of both buildings. Plans call for the tower to be developed on the roof of the Crescendo parking garage.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Angola mulling changes to open container laws

The Village of Angola is attempting to follow suit with other municipalities like the Town of Evans and Village of East Aurora with changes to its open container laws, allowing people to be able to consume alcohol in public. Read more here:
ANGOLA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?

Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News Break
Politics
News 4 Buffalo

Fire in Lockport Tuesday morning

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire was reported by police in Lockport early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on Washburn Street with road closures between Spaulding Street and Genesee Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
LOCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

Autumn and local history on display at Kelly's Country Store

The colors, produce and fun of autumn were celebrated last weekend with a fall festival at Kelly’s Country Store. Children enjoyed pony rides, as well as opportunities to feed llamas and other animals, as well as to view turtles, snapping dragons and assorted creatures. Food trucks offered a variety of foods for sale for all visitors.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Voyaging ahead after nearly sinking, what's next for USS The Sullivans?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We all remember the images of the USS The Sullivans slowly sinking, while we all waited on baited breath as crews worked endlessly to pump out what would end up being 1 million gallons of water from the ship. Now, the ship is righted, floating tall, and sharing her stories with those who climb aboard.
BUFFALO, NY

