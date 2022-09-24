Read full article on original website
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Man followed, sucker-punched in Brooklyn robbery; 2 sought
A 23-year-old man was followed, sucker-punched and robbed inside a Brooklyn apartment building earlier this month, police said Wednesday.
A man accused of killing 6 people at a Christmas parade tried to "make a mockery" of a hearing so the judge ended it
The judge ruled Wednesday that Darrell Brooks, a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, could represent himself after a tedious hearing Tuesday.
msn.com
Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’
A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
msn.com
Massive sinkholes swallow several people
A mother and daughter remain missing in Guatemala after a pair of massive sinkholes opened up suddenly on Saturday in Villa Nueva, a town near the nation’s capital. One of the holes was large enough that a car and a motorcycle were both completely engulfed, according to local authorities.
Gwinnett police seek help identifying suspect in deadly stabbing
Gwinnett County police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in a stabbing that left a man dead early this month.
Inmate serving life sentence for murder charged for attacking corrections officer at MCI-Shirley
Roy Booth allegedly attacked Matthew Tidman with a piece of workout equipment. Tidman has been in intensive care since. An inmate who allegedly inflicted serious injuries on a corrections officer at MCI-Shirley has been charged and indicted in connection with the attack, officials said Wednesday. Roy Booth, 40, was charged...
Convicted bombmaker serving life sentence escapes from prison, Nevada officials say
“This is unacceptable,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement
