Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’

A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
Massive sinkholes swallow several people

A mother and daughter remain missing in Guatemala after a pair of massive sinkholes opened up suddenly on Saturday in Villa Nueva, a town near the nation’s capital. One of the holes was large enough that a car and a motorcycle were both completely engulfed, according to local authorities.
