Davis, CA

ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies Head to Bozeman to Face No. 4 Montana State

DAVIS, Calif. - The UC Davis football team (1-3, 0-1) will continue its Big Sky Conference slate against Montana State (3-1, 1-0) on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Bobcat Stadium. The contest will kickoff at 7:15 p.m. PT. Clay Matvick and Jay Walker will call the action in front of a national audience on ESPNU, while Scott Marsh and Doug Kelly have the call on Sactown Sports 1140 am. The Aggies are coming off their first conference defeat, falling at home to No. 12 Weber State, 17-12. The Bobcats enter the week ranked No. 4 in both polls and downed Eastern Washington, 38-35, in their Big Sky opener.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies draw with CSUN to close home stand

Davis, Calif. - UC Davis closed out a brief home stand on Sunday afternoon, drawing 1-1 with CSUN in a game that ratcheted up to include 28 total fouls and six total cautions. The Aggies (3-4-4, 1-2-3) outshot CSUN 16-10 and 11-6 in the second half. CSUN went up at...
DAVIS, CA
Idaho State Journal

Goodbye Bessie: Decline of small dairies in northern Utah mirrors national trend

Cache Valley in northern Utah has long been a big name in dairy and cheese production, so it was fitting that it would be the site of a Guinness World Record mac-and-cheese dish this summer — 4,742 pounds of the gooey stuff mixed in a vat at the Schreiber Foods plant in Logan. But although cheese and dairy output here remain stronger than ever, changing economic conditions are leading to extinction of the small- to medium-sized dairies that made Cache County the state’s No. 1...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day

SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
SANDY, UT
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah

Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
OGDEN, UT
Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens

Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass

FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
FARMINGTON, UT
Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success

NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument

SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The plan to build an inland port/commerce hub is on hold

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority says its plan to build a supply chain logistics facility in Salt Lake City is on hold. The announcement comes about a week after a state audit suggested that the Utah Inland Port Authority needs a master plan. “Our sense...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
New Forward Party emerges in Utah to shake up 2-party system

SALT LAKE CITY — Local candidates for Utah government aim to shake up the two-party system in the state. The Forward Party emerged publicly in Utah on Monday at a meet-and-greet at Salt Lake City's Granite Library. Around 35 people showed up, asking questions of the newly represented candidates and mingling with them about their new initiative.
UTAH STATE
Is Utah's best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?

If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
2814 W 560 S, Lehi, UT 84043

**OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29TH 5:30PM-6:30PM** Welcome to your new home that is perfectly located on a large corner lot in the Jordan Willows neighborhood of Lehi. This large two-story home features an open floor-plan with a spacious kitchen, granite countertops, corner pantry and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the dining and family room area making it a great space for family gatherings and entertaining. Upstairs you'll find the huge primary suite with separate tub and large tiled shower, double sink vanity and 2 walk in closets. You will also find 3 additional spacious bedrooms on this level along with a fun colorful laundry room. Make your way to your fully fenced backyard with mature tree and no backyard neighbors. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer and Buyer Broker to verify all.
LEHI, UT

