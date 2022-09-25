Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies Head to Bozeman to Face No. 4 Montana State
DAVIS, Calif. - The UC Davis football team (1-3, 0-1) will continue its Big Sky Conference slate against Montana State (3-1, 1-0) on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Bobcat Stadium. The contest will kickoff at 7:15 p.m. PT. Clay Matvick and Jay Walker will call the action in front of a national audience on ESPNU, while Scott Marsh and Doug Kelly have the call on Sactown Sports 1140 am. The Aggies are coming off their first conference defeat, falling at home to No. 12 Weber State, 17-12. The Bobcats enter the week ranked No. 4 in both polls and downed Eastern Washington, 38-35, in their Big Sky opener.
ucdavisaggies.com
No. 6 UC Davis takes seventh place at MPSF Invite with win over No. 8 UC Santa Barbara
PALO ALTO, Calif. — The No. 6 UC Davis men's water polo team wrapped up the 2022 MPSF Invite with a 9-5 victory over No. 8 UC Santa Barbara, securing a seventh-place finish in the tournament Sunday at Avery Aquatics Center. "I'm proud of our effort today and of...
ucdavisaggies.com
Aggies draw with CSUN to close home stand
Davis, Calif. - UC Davis closed out a brief home stand on Sunday afternoon, drawing 1-1 with CSUN in a game that ratcheted up to include 28 total fouls and six total cautions. The Aggies (3-4-4, 1-2-3) outshot CSUN 16-10 and 11-6 in the second half. CSUN went up at...
Goodbye Bessie: Decline of small dairies in northern Utah mirrors national trend
Cache Valley in northern Utah has long been a big name in dairy and cheese production, so it was fitting that it would be the site of a Guinness World Record mac-and-cheese dish this summer — 4,742 pounds of the gooey stuff mixed in a vat at the Schreiber Foods plant in Logan. But although cheese and dairy output here remain stronger than ever, changing economic conditions are leading to extinction of the small- to medium-sized dairies that made Cache County the state’s No. 1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day
SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
upr.org
Raft trips hit hard by the Grand Canyon’s largest recorded norovirus outbreak
Norovirus is a nasty stomach bug usually associated with cruise ships and restaurants. It can sicken people for days with gastrointestinal problems. The virus is so contagious that outbreaks can pop up in some unexpected places — like the Grand Canyon. Jacquie King, along with 14 friends, launched rafts...
dailyutahchronicle.com
Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens
Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
eastidahonews.com
Utah man recovering after falling 40 feet off a highway overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah (KSL TV) — A Farmington man suffered serious injuries after falling 40 feet from a highway overpass. Hayden Gurman was running on the south side of the street where you might think there could be a sidewalk on the other side of the barrier. Police believe that’s...
KSLTV
Trail runner hurt by cougar in Millcreek Canyon, DWR searching for the animal
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Wildlife officials are looking for a cougar that hurt a runner after it was startled Sunday morning. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Jolley, the woman and her friend were trail running on the Pipeline Trail in Millcreek Canyon around 8:30 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success
NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
KSLTV
Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument
SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
kslnewsradio.com
The plan to build an inland port/commerce hub is on hold
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority says its plan to build a supply chain logistics facility in Salt Lake City is on hold. The announcement comes about a week after a state audit suggested that the Utah Inland Port Authority needs a master plan. “Our sense...
KSLTV
‘We’re right at that spot where it’s about to take off’: This might be the time for EVs
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a lot of excitement surrounding electric vehicles these days, and more of them on Utah roads. Rocky Mountain Power hosted an electric vehicle car show Tuesday to show off the latest options. EVs are changing and becoming a choice for more drivers. It’s...
ksl.com
New Forward Party emerges in Utah to shake up 2-party system
SALT LAKE CITY — Local candidates for Utah government aim to shake up the two-party system in the state. The Forward Party emerged publicly in Utah on Monday at a meet-and-greet at Salt Lake City's Granite Library. Around 35 people showed up, asking questions of the newly represented candidates and mingling with them about their new initiative.
gastronomicslc.com
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
utahrealtygroup.com
2814 W 560 S, Lehi, UT 84043
**OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29TH 5:30PM-6:30PM** Welcome to your new home that is perfectly located on a large corner lot in the Jordan Willows neighborhood of Lehi. This large two-story home features an open floor-plan with a spacious kitchen, granite countertops, corner pantry and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the dining and family room area making it a great space for family gatherings and entertaining. Upstairs you'll find the huge primary suite with separate tub and large tiled shower, double sink vanity and 2 walk in closets. You will also find 3 additional spacious bedrooms on this level along with a fun colorful laundry room. Make your way to your fully fenced backyard with mature tree and no backyard neighbors. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer and Buyer Broker to verify all.
Comments / 0