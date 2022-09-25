Read full article on original website
Football Column: Ohio's defense is one of the worst in FBS
There is a lot to unpack from Ohio’s 59-52 win over Fordham Saturday, but first I want to take a look at some of the raw numbers, because they are absurd. The two teams combined for 111 points, 1332 total yards and 60 first downs. They averaged 8.4 yards per play for the game, which is just a ridiculous pace. It wasn’t all exciting, though, as each team also had 11 penalties for over 100 yards.
Field Hockey: Ohio unable to muster any offense, falls to VCU 3-0
Ohio found itself in an unfavorable situation on the road Sunday, playing a red-hot Virginia Commonwealth University. VCU pounced on some weaknesses from Ohio, beating it 3-0 in Richmond, Virginia. With the loss, Ohio split its weekend matches. However, it got the win against Longwood, a Mid-American Conference foe. Here...
Soccer: Ohio loses back-to-back games to start MAC play
To open Mid-American Conference play this season, Ohio headed to Kent State on Thursday. In a losing effort, Ohio outshot Kent State with 13 total shots; however, none could find the back of the net. The game started out slow, with neither team giving ground in the early parts of...
Freshmen speak about their experiences at OU
Everyone remembers their freshman year of college. It's one of the biggest transitions in a person's life, and it can come with a mix of emotions. Whether one’s feelings more closely resemble excitement or nervousness, no one goes through it the same way. It may be a time of uncertainty, but it's also the start of a new chapter and future steps in life. As freshmen at Ohio University transition into their new environment, many of them are ready for what lies ahead.
Here’s the best vegan options on Court Street
Athens, Ohio, is home to various delicious eateries. As new students adjust to life on campus, one may wonder, "Where and what can a vegan eat on Court Street?" Well, vegans and non-vegans looking to try something new, look no further. Here are the best vegan meal options on everyone's favorite street:
Here’s a list of weekly bar events happening on Court Street
If you don’t already know, Court Street is the place to be when it comes to finding a good deal on drinks. With a vast array of bars that line its brick streets, there’s always an event going on every night during the week, one that can save you from financial distress or that can end in a potential earth-shattering hangover the next day.
City Council holds special session to discuss appropriations
Athens City Council met Monday and went into a special session before hearing from committees. During the special session, the body approved a few ordinances, including an ordinance amending the 2022 appropriation ordinance. The ordinance included $14,500 to the general fund for the mayor to cover the PERS contribution and...
