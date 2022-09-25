Read full article on original website
NOTES: No.6 Penn State visits No.2 Northwestern and Indiana for B1G Road Weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (8-1, 3-0 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll, hits the road for two Big Ten games this coming weekend. The Nittany Lions are at No. 2 Northwestern (9-1, 0-1 B1G) on Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. and at Indiana (7-4, 0-1 B1G) on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m.
Women’s Soccer Earns Trio of B1G Weekly Honors
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Three Penn State women's soccer student-athletes were recognized as Big Ten Players of the Week following their standout performances in the Nittany Lions' shut outs of No. 4 Rutgers (2-0) and Illinois (5-0). Redshirt senior Katherine Asman was named Goalkeeper of the Week, senior+ Penelope Hocking was named Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore Mieke Schiemann was named Defensive Player of the Week.
Nittany Lions Conclude First Fall Tournament Play at Charlotte Invite
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Penn State women's tennis team completed the third and final of play at the Charlotte Invite on Sunday. The Nittany Lions split their singles matches. Ioana Gheorghita defeated Misa Malkin of South Carolina, 6-4, 6-0. Carla Girbau fought her way to a victory over Emma...
Evans Tabbed as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State men's soccer junior midfielder, Tyger Evans was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after his goal and two assists in two games last week. Evans had a big performance against two ranked opponents this past week. Against No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday...
Nittany Lions Down No. 15 Akron, 1-0 on Senior Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Penn State men's soccer defeated Akron by a score of 1-0 on senior night, despite an hour-long weather delay. The Nittany Lions' record improves to 4-2-2 overall, 1-0-1 conference. FIRST HALF. Both teams maintained steady possessions for the opening minutes of the half. A shot did not...
Janecke Named CHA Rookie of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State freshman Tessa Janecke was selected the College Hockey America (CHA) Rookie of the Week by the league on Monday afternoon for her performance Sept. 22-23 against then-ranked No. 2/3 Wisconsin. This comes just after Penn State moved up three spots in the national rankings...
GAME NOTES: No. 11/12 Penn State vs. Northwestern
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 11/12 Penn State welcomes Northwestern to Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU. SERIES HISTORY: Penn State meets Northwestern for the 20th time in program history. The Nittany Lions hold...
No. 6 Penn State Shuts Out Visiting Ohio State for B1G Victory
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Sept. 25, 2022 – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (8-1, 3-0 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, shut out visiting Ohio State for a 2-0 victory (3-5, 0-3 B1G) at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday. Mackenzie Allessie (Mt. Joy, Pa.) and Jemma Punch (Queensland, Australia) scored for Penn State while goalie Brie Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) notched her third straight shutout in goal.
Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season
West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games. That's even though the school has a recently...
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
Out of Our Past
“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLT
In the city of Charlotte, NC, there is one main airport available to the public that allows you to fly pretty much anywhere in the world. This airport covers five thousand five hundred fifty-eight acres or about two thousand two hundred forty-nine hectares of land. This hub for commercial flights is known as Charlotte Douglas International Airport or CLT for short according to IATA airport codes. It has a website for anyone in the Charlotte area who might be interested in booking a flight from there and if you ever need to know the address for this airport, you just need to type in 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway Charlotte, NC into Google Maps or some other GPS app.
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
Volunteer helped keep Presidents Cup safe and enjoyable for thousands of golf fans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of golf fans from across the globe descended on the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this past week for the 2022 Presidents Cup. After a four-day, match-play event, the United States team defeated the International team, winning the Presidents Cup. With so many people attending,...
Popular Texas Burger Chain Could Be Coming To Charlotte
I recognize there are certain things that are undeniably identified with my home state of Texas. The list includes burgers and shakes from Whataburger. Until the day she died, it was always the meal my mom requested when we visited. There is indeed a restaurant in Concord that shares the name. It is not the same as the legendary Texas chain. Whataburger of my childhood sports the unmistakable orange and white exterior. The original building design was an A-frame. It’s one of the things we miss since moving from Texas. When I heard there’s a possibility we may be getting the one and only Whataburger in Charlotte, it was music to my ears.
International team puts up a fight at Presidents Cup in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The United States team started Saturday’s third round of the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in a position with the opportunity to score enough points to win, making Sunday’s matches inconsequential. To accomplish this feat the Americans would need to win seven of eight matches...
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
South Carolina suburb ranked among the best in the nation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
Tracking Tropical Storm Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian is trending farther west. That’s not good because the hurricane would be less likely to move over western Cuba (interacting with land to slightly weaken). It would also have more time to intensify...
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
