The BYU College of Humanities released a cookbook with the help of professors and faculty, curating recipes that have international flavor and personal significance. The project, titled “A Taste of Humanities”, was spearheaded by Josh Perkey, who manages digital media and communications for the college. He worked with a handful of students to get the project off the ground, he said, even receiving a grant. It includes 26 different recipes that span both the globe and the college’s departments.

