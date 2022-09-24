Read full article on original website
Related
Creme of Nature Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to Promising HBCU Students
Creme of Nature’s “Legacy of Leadership” HBCU scholarship initiative is now in its second year. The program was established by the iconic multicultural hair care brand in association with Walmart and The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to empower the next generation of HBCU achievers. Open to...
The Art of Invention: Why Creativity Is Essential to Advance STEM
There is a bigger lesson we all can learn from studying, appreciating and taking in the arts.
A local cosmetology school is in negotiation with DSUSD to add a new program
Elite's Cosmetology and Barber program could be added to the Desert Sands Unified School District. "We completed a very successful year with the Palm Springs Unified, and now we are negotiating with DSUSD to start our program," says the co-owner, Maurice Divirgilio. The partnership will host DSUSD students at the Elite Cosmetology School in Palm Desert The post A local cosmetology school is in negotiation with DSUSD to add a new program appeared first on KESQ.
Alpha Omega Honor Society inducts ten CSM Nursing students
The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) celebrated the induction of 10 nursing students into Alpha Omega, CSM’s chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society. The nursing students selected for this honor earned Bs or better in their nursing courses without repeating the courses. They completed a scholarly project […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs
Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
psychologytoday.com
The Purpose of School Must Change
There’s a lot of discussion and debate around schools and education. Among them are the pandemic’s impacts on students and teachers; educators leaving the profession in droves; depression and anxiety among kids; banned books and topics, coupled with polarized school communities and school boards, to name a few.
CNET
Master Python Programming With Hundreds Off This Training Bundle
You don't need to drop thousands on pricey university courses to the get professional training and hands-on experience you need to take your IT career to the next level. Online courses are a convenient and affordable alternative that allow you to work at your own pace and from the comfort of your own home.
Opinion: Well-Trained Teachers, Hands-on Lessons, Quality Tests: Fixing Science Education
Americans are skeptical of science. Public ambivalence has shown itself clearly in concerns over the safety and necessity of vaccines and in the dismissal of public health guidance designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19. None of this is surprising, given the anemic state of science education in the U.S. Far too many young people […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BYU Newsnet
BYU College of Humanities whips up an international cookbook
The BYU College of Humanities released a cookbook with the help of professors and faculty, curating recipes that have international flavor and personal significance. The project, titled “A Taste of Humanities”, was spearheaded by Josh Perkey, who manages digital media and communications for the college. He worked with a handful of students to get the project off the ground, he said, even receiving a grant. It includes 26 different recipes that span both the globe and the college’s departments.
getnews.info
Kiddie Garden Childcare and Preschool Offers Experiential Learning in a Nurturing Environment
As one of the leading Parramatta Preschools, Kiddie Garden Childcare and Preschool provides high-quality experiential learning in a nurturing and stimulating environment. Sydney, New South Wales – September 26, 2022 – As a leading Parramatta Preschool, Kiddie Garden Childcare and Preschool is committed to excellence and strive to make a lasting impact on children’s lives. Their dedicated and passionate educators deliver a high-quality learning in a nurturing and stimulating environment.
Choosing a university foundation year to kickstart a degree
Becky Reavell was in the crowd at Silverstone watching a Formula One race with her father when it dawned on her that she didn’t want to study English at university and be a journalist. What she really wanted was to study engineering for a career in motor sport. Her...
Phys.org
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
TODAY.com
All-female flight introducing young women to STEM careers makes historic landing
Imagine flights fueled by girl power, soaring toward new career paths for young women. Delta Air Lines’ WING program (Women Inspiring the Next Generation) has been making that a reality since 2015 by putting girls on flights manned exclusively by women. And WING just took off again with a...
Poets and Quants
Ms. Future Education Administration
I am a former educator and current education consultant (working with colleges to improve their academic programs) looking to move into product management and ultimately education administration. Hoping to understand the achievability of my goals and hear any thoughts on my school list. Schools:. Target School: Stanford GSB. Considering: Wharton,...
This 18-Year-Old Student Wanted a Better Way to Keep Track of His School Work. So He Built an App -- and a Business.
A conversation with Zach Smith, founder and creator of a powerful EdTech app.
Comments / 0