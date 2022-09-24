ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

KESQ News Channel 3

A local cosmetology school is in negotiation with DSUSD to add a new program

Elite's Cosmetology and Barber program could be added to the Desert Sands Unified School District. "We completed a very successful year with the Palm Springs Unified, and now we are negotiating with DSUSD to start our program," says the co-owner, Maurice Divirgilio. The partnership will host DSUSD students at the Elite Cosmetology School in Palm Desert The post A local cosmetology school is in negotiation with DSUSD to add a new program appeared first on KESQ.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Alpha Omega Honor Society inducts ten CSM Nursing students

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) celebrated the induction of 10 nursing students into Alpha Omega, CSM’s chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society. The nursing students selected for this honor earned Bs or better in their nursing courses without repeating the courses. They completed a scholarly project […]
Chalkbeat

Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs

Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
psychologytoday.com

The Purpose of School Must Change

There’s a lot of discussion and debate around schools and education. Among them are the pandemic’s impacts on students and teachers; educators leaving the profession in droves; depression and anxiety among kids; banned books and topics, coupled with polarized school communities and school boards, to name a few.
CNET

Master Python Programming With Hundreds Off This Training Bundle

You don't need to drop thousands on pricey university courses to the get professional training and hands-on experience you need to take your IT career to the next level. Online courses are a convenient and affordable alternative that allow you to work at your own pace and from the comfort of your own home.
BYU Newsnet

BYU College of Humanities whips up an international cookbook

The BYU College of Humanities released a cookbook with the help of professors and faculty, curating recipes that have international flavor and personal significance. The project, titled “A Taste of Humanities”, was spearheaded by Josh Perkey, who manages digital media and communications for the college. He worked with a handful of students to get the project off the ground, he said, even receiving a grant. It includes 26 different recipes that span both the globe and the college’s departments.
getnews.info

Kiddie Garden Childcare and Preschool Offers Experiential Learning in a Nurturing Environment

As one of the leading Parramatta Preschools, Kiddie Garden Childcare and Preschool provides high-quality experiential learning in a nurturing and stimulating environment. Sydney, New South Wales – September 26, 2022 – As a leading Parramatta Preschool, Kiddie Garden Childcare and Preschool is committed to excellence and strive to make a lasting impact on children’s lives. Their dedicated and passionate educators deliver a high-quality learning in a nurturing and stimulating environment.
Phys.org

Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change

Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
Poets and Quants

Ms. Future Education Administration

I am a former educator and current education consultant (working with colleges to improve their academic programs) looking to move into product management and ultimately education administration. Hoping to understand the achievability of my goals and hear any thoughts on my school list. Schools:. Target School: Stanford GSB. Considering: Wharton,...
